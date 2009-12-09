Like a computer, the iViewer simply connects to the internet directly via an Ethernet cable (supplied as standard) or an optional wi-fi dongle.

As well as playing BBC iPlayer directly, the iViewer also streams YouTube and an array of other online channels.

These include Disney Movies Preview, Autocar Magazine, Sky Sports Boots and All, Jamie's Ministry of Food and the Larry King vidcast.

Initially available in 26in and 32in screen sizes, the Cello iViewer also has a built-in Freeview TV tuner, two HDMI sockets, fast channel search and a seven-day electronic programme guide (EPG).

The 32in model is Full HD (1080p) and costs £499, while the 26in is HD-Ready and costs £399.

Both will be available in mid December exclusively through Marks & Spencer.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter