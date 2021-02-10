CBS All Access is phasing out support for older Apple TV boxes

CBS All Access is due to be relaunched as Paramount+ on March 4th, but the rebranded streaming service won't support all Apple TV boxes.

According to Macrumours, ViacomCBS is warning owners of the the third-generation Apple TV they'll lose support for CBS All Access (soon to be Paramount+) in early March.

Given that the Apple TV (3rd Gen) set-top box was released in 2013, it seems likely Paramount+ will issue a similar snub to Apple's second-gen box, which hit shelves way back in 2010.

All is not lost, however. The Paramount+ app will be available on Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD, iPhone, or iPad. And as ViacomCBS points out, you can also opt to "stream Paramount+ from your iOS device directly to any Apple TV (3rd generation or later) or AirPlay 2-compatible smart TV."

Today's development probably won't come a huge shock to owners of ageing Apple TVs; a number of streaming services have dropped the box like a hot potato recently. The YouTube app will end support for the third-gen Apple TV box from early March, and HBO pulled its HBO Max app from second and third-gen boxes last year.

Paramount+ is set to launch in the US on Thursday, March 4th, with host of extra content from CBS, BET, Comedy Central and MTV, plus movies from the Paramount Pictures vault. A slew of original programming is in the works, too, including a 10-episode series based on producer Al Ruddy’s experiences shooting Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather in the 1970s.

