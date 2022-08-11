Cambridge Audio partners with iconic auto brand DeLorean for an "innovative" in-car audio system

Historic British hi-fi manufacturer Cambridge Audio is throwing its hat into the lucrative automotive audio ring as it teams up with iconic car brand DeLorean on a yet-to-be-revealed in-car sound system.

Cambridge Audio will bring all of its sonic expertise to DeLorean's new Alpha5 electric vehicle, inspired by the car company's heritage of 40 years of design, famous for its starring role in the Back to the Future franchise.

There's no shortage of luxury car manufacturers teaming up with high-end audio brands, from Bowers and Wilkins and BMW to Sonos and Audi, in what appears to be a rapidly growing market.

Unfortunately, details about what the Cambridge system will comprise are currently unknown. The Alpha5 will be an all-wheel drive electric, 2+2 vehicle featuring the DeLorean's signature gullwing doors, rear louvres and three-layered taillights with a projected top speed of 155 mph.

Speaking about the new partnership Troy Beetz, Chief Marketing Officer at DeLorean, said, “Cambridge Audio has spent over five decades creating exceptional sound by developing world-class audio. It’s through their passion, craftsmanship and innovation that they continue to lead the industry in hi-fi products and technology. Our partnership brings together two pioneering companies to make one singular experience for drivers.”

The Alpha5 will be unveiled during Monterey Car Week, which kicks off tomorrow, where guests at the DeLorean House in Pebble Beach Cambridge will be given the opportunity to sample the sounds of several Cambridge audio products, including the Edge hi-fi separates, the Evo system and the company’s first-ever P40 amplifier, first released in 1968.

