The one-box music system features a CD player, built-in DAC (digital-to-analogue converter), DAB+/FM radio, amplifier and Bluetooth streaming. The Class AB amplifier delivers a claimed 30W per channel into 8ohms.

Other technical highlights include a large toroidal power supply, a Wolfson WM8728 DAC, plus RCA, USB, optical and coaxial digital inputs. It's available in black or white and comes with a full-size remote control. Speakers are not included.

MORE: Cambridge Audio at the Munich High End Show