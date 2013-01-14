Cambridge Audio revealed the Azur 752BD, its flagship 3D Blu-ray player, at CES 2013.

Billed as the company's "best ever universal player", the 752BD can play DVD, Blu-ray, CD and SACD discs, amongst others, as well as a range of digital files such as AAC, FLAC and WAV.

A network-enabled device, you can connect to the internet via a wired or wireless connection and stream content from UpNP or DLNA devices such as a laptop or NAS drive.

You can also access streaming services direct from the player, with YouTube and Picasa two of the services Cambridge Audio highlights.

Plenty of connectivity is on offer, with two 3D-Ready HDMI 1.4 inputs, three USB inputs, digital coaxial and optical inputs and outputs, plus dedicated stereo and 7.1 analogue outputs. There are twin HDMI outputs, too.

The 752BD also has a front-mounted HDMI input for a Mobile High-Definition Link connection from smartphones and tablets, with video upscaling and audio upsampling of all content.

A 3D Blu-ray player, it can deliver 2D-to-3D conversion on the fly, too, plus upscale to 4K resolution, should you already be the proud owner of an Ultra HD TV.

Video processing is taken care of by a Marvell Odea processor, while five Wolfson 24/192 DACs are on board on the audio side of things.

The Cambridge Audio Azur 752BD has an all-metal case, new look on-screen interface and comes with a backlit remote.

Details on a release date and price just as soon as we have them.

Written by Joe Cox

