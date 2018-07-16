Trending

B&W announces 800 Series Diamond Prestige Edition speakers

By News 

The premium versions of the 805 D3 standmounter and 802 D3 floorstander are finished in ‘santos rosewood'.

While ultimately it was class-leading resolution and clarity that led to the B&W 805 D3s five-star What Hi-Fi? review, the fact they uphold B&W’s reputation for making fine cabinets certainly contributed.

Well, as fine as they may be, B&W has decided to create Prestige editions of the 805 D3 standmount (as well as the 802 floorstanders in the same 800 Series Diamond speaker range) with high-gloss ‘santos rosewood’ finishes instead of the range’s regular black, satin white or rosenut options. And we have to say: they do look rather swanky.

B&W claims the speakers are acoustically unchanged from standard 800 Series Diamond guise - they feature every technological aspect, from the ‘matrix’ (B&W’s new internal bracing) cabinet construction and distinct ‘turbine head’ to the Diamond dome tweeter, as well as Continuum and Aerofoil drive units.

It apparently takes around four weeks for B&W’s craftsmen to apply the finish in the company’s UK factory, with the process (which involves 13 coats of lacquer) requiring 40 per cent more manufacturing time than a standard 800 Series Diamond model.

And yes, you’ve guessed it: it’s going to cost you. The 805 Prestige Edition costs £5500 per pair (£1000 more than the standard variant), while the 802 Prestige Edition (£19,500 per pair) commands a £3000 premium over the 802s.

MORE:

Read all our B&W reviews

The best Amazon Prime Day UK deals 2018

How to get Prime Day deals without paying for Amazon Prime

Get a 65in 4K TV for £630 on Amazon Prime Day