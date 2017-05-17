Fed-up of paying a fortune for live football? You can finally catch a break this month. BT has confirmed the forthcoming Champions League and Europa League finals will be available to watch for free.

Not only that, you can watch the matches in 4K and with Dolby Atmos, assuming you have the necessary gear.

The finals will be shown live in 4K Ultra HD on YouTube (you'll need a decent connection) as well as on the BT Showcase HD TV channel, the latter complete with an Atmos soundtrack. You can also watch online across the BT website and BT Sport app.

Want a more immersive experience? The games will also be broadcast via the new BT Sport Virtual Reality App.

Manchester United take on Ajax in the UEFA Europa League final in Stockholm on 24th May, while Real Madrid and Juventus will meet in the UEFA Champions League final in Cardiff on 3rd June.

BT has the TV rights for both competitions until 2020/21 and plans to show both finals for free on social media next year, alongside a range of clips and highlights programmes.

