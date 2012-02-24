Exposure is demonstrating its new digital-to-analogue converter here at the Bristol Show. The £800 Exposure 2012s2 DAC is a versatile design that can also function as a pre-amplifier - allowing it to be used with either active speakers or a power amp - and a headphone amp.

The Exposore 2012s2 DAC has six inputs: 3 co-axial inputs that can handle up to 24-bit/192kHz; plus two optical inputs and one USB input handling up to 24bit/96kHz. Output options include BNC connectors.

The DAC features five filters to optimise sound from different sources. That pre-amp volume control can be switched on and off as required, plus USB input can be converted to SPDIF output.

The Exposure 2012s2 DAC wil ship shortly, priced £800 - we hope to bring you a review soon. In the meantime, here's a picture of it heading up its Exposure siblings.

Also on our review wishlist is Exposure's new budget range of hi-fi separates, on show - but not being demonstrated - here at Bristol. The 1010 CD player and amplifier pairing are priced £395 and £425 respectively.

