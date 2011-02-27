So if you're a bit of a cable fanatic, head on over to room 324 at the Marriott Hotel this weekend, and you'll be able to see and hear a veritable smorgasbord of cables.

Atlas has no fewer than 19 new cables making their first appearance at the show, as well as some of its existing range. Specifically:

Asimi speaker cable (New)

Asimi analogue interconnects

Mavros speaker cable

Mavros analogue interconnects

Mavros AES/EBU interconnect (New)

Mavros 75 Ohm interconnect (New)

Ascent 2.0 and 3.5 speaker cableAscent analogue interconnects. (New)

Ascent digital interconnects (New)

Ascent 2.0 and 3.50 speaker cables

Hyper analogue MKII audio interconnects (New)

Hyper 75 Ohm digital interconnect (New)

Hyper HDMI with ethernet and audio return (New)

Equator HDMI with ethernet and audio return (New)

Eos4 sq mm AC cable inc Schuko, UK 13 amp or USA plugs (New)

Eos2 sq mm AC cable inc Schuko UK 13 amp or USA plug (New)

Eos AC plug with rhodium plated pins & silver plated fuse (New)

Eos Schuko AC plug with rhodium plated pins (New)

Eos Nema USA type plugs with rhodium plated pins (New)

Eos IEC plug 15 and 16 amp, with rhodium plated pins (New)

Eos four way A.C. extension unit, UK, Schuko or USA (New)

LS0H Element install cable (New)

LS0H Bi Wire Element install cable (New)

Shield caps (New)

Phew! That's quite some list. For full details of all the other exhibits at Bristol, see our show blog.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook