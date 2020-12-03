Bose QuietComfort Earbuds get swipe volume controls with app update

A quick glance at our glowing five-star review of the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds reveals that, despite a "fantastic true wireless" design with "brilliant noise-cancelling tech", our main gripe was the lack of onboard volume controls. Well, only weeks after their launch, Bose has now sorted that – if you've got an Apple device, at least.

In the latest update of the Bose Music app, out today on iOS there’s a new volume control option in settings – an update which we hope will soon be arriving on the Android app, too.

As first seen by The Verge, once you toggle it on, you’ll be able to swipe up and down on the right earbud to adjust how loud your playback is. And better still, this feature is available for both the QuietComfort Earbuds and less expensive Sport Earbuds. It’s actually a feature that was seen briefly in early manuals for the Bose earbuds but was removed before they shipped.

Obviously, not having to reach for your phone (or bark for your voice assistant) every time you want to alter the volume of your music makes Bose's premium earbuds better when it comes to onboard controls. And for Bose Sport Earbuds owners it should mean you can now easily swipe your right earbud mid-workout and not break stride during that final sprint.

And there's good news for Bose Noise Cancelling 700 users whose go-to streaming service is Spotify, too. Bose has added an (optional) Spotify gestural shortcut, meaning you can now set the headphones to launch Spotify on your mobile device with a tap and hold on the right earcup – a feature other headphone manufacturers, including Samsung (with its Galaxy Buds line) have previously added.

