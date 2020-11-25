Black Friday Roku deal: Roku Streaming Stick Plus upgrades your TV for only $30

The Roku Streaming Stick+ is one of the best (and cheapest) ways to smarten up your TV. Normally $50, Amazon has dropped the price to just $29.99 ahead of Black Friday – that's almost half price!

We called the Roku's Streaming Stick+ "an excellent all-rounder of a video streamer" in our five-star review. It adds Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, HBO, Hulu and a host of other video streaming services to your TV(s). It's also joy to use and, at only $29.99, a genuine Black Friday bargain.

Feast your eyes on today's best Black Friday deals

Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K video streamer $50 $29.99 at Amazon

This neat streaming stick adds Roku's excellent voice remote to your TV, as well as support for 4K HDR content, for a shockingly-low price. No wonder we called it "an excellent all-rounder of a video streamer" in our five-star review.View Deal

The five-star Roku Streaming Stick+ plugs into one of your TV's HDMI ports and provides access to several subscription services, including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV, Disney+, Hulu, Showtime, Sling TV, HBO Go/Now, CBS All Access, WatchESPN and more.

Of course, you'll need to subscribe to any service you want to watch; Roku – much like Amazon Fire and Apple TV – is simply a gateway to these streaming services. But the choice is impressive – and at $29.99 this Roku deal could seriously expand your TV's streaming capabilities.

Plus, since April of this year, Roku streaming sticks offer access to over 10,000 films and TV episodes on The Roku Channel for free, too. That's Christmas sorted, then.

The company makes a whole range of streaming sticks but the Streaming Stick+ is one of the top-of-the-range models. It supports 4K and HDR content and a voice-controlled remote, as well as Dolby and DTS audio sound.

All in all, the Roku Streaming Stick+ is a great way to upgrade your TV – without buying a whole new TV. Reduced from $50 to $29 at Amazon, it's a no-brainer.

Fancy combining 4K HDR streaming with a compact soundbar? Amazon has also slashed the price of the Roku Streambar from $130 to just $99.

MORE:

Read up on Apple TV vs Roku: which is the best TV streaming device?

Black Friday's best best Roku TVs and Roku sticks deals

Streaming sticks battle it out: Amazon Fire TV vs Roku