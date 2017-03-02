We're back from the halls of MWC 2017 in Barcelona, where most of the year's biggest smartphones, tablets and portable devices were announced and displayed for the first time. We walked the length of the Fira Gran Via to bring you a round-up of some of our favourites.

We managed to get our hands on most of the big launches at the show, including the world's first 4K HDR smartphone, the Sony Xperia XZ Premium, the world's first phone to support Dolby Vision, the LG G6 and Samsung's new iPad rival, the HDR10-packing Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 - complete with AKG-tuned speakers.

There was also the Nokia 6, fresh from its overwhelming success in China, the budget Moto G5 and G5 Plus from Motorola, and an impressive new flagship from Huawei in the shape of the P10.

