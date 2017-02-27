Huawei has announced two new smartphones, and they're both equipped to handle hi-res audio. Both the P10 and P10 Plus can play all the usual file formats - including MP3, WMA, WAV and FLAC - and support up to 24-bit/192kHz resolution. But there's more...

The P10 Plus rocks a 5.5in 2K screen, while the P10 has a still very respectable 5.1in 1080p panel.

Then there's the camera. The P9 started the partnership with iconic camera brand Leica, but the P10 and P10 Plus take it to the next level. Both have a dual lens system that comprises a 20MP monochrome sensor and a 12MP colour one. They both have wider apertures than the P9 (the P10 Plus's is slightly wider again than the P10's), making for better low-light performance.

A new 'adaptive selfie' mode will detect when you're taking a group shot with the 8MP front-facing camera, and widen the view to fit everyone in.

There are plenty of new features too. The P10 packs a huge 4GB of RAM, and the P10 Plus up to 6GB, while the P10 also has a 3,200mAh battery, compared to the P10 Plus's 3,750mAh. Huawei claims the latter will last you two days of normal usage, and the former 1.8.

There's a new finish on the back called 'hyper diamond cut'. Huawei claims this is scratch-resistant and won't attract fingerprints either.

It also claims that thanks to machine learning algorithms, the phone will know which apps you don't use often and compress them so they take up less memory. This should mean that apps open 20 per cent faster than on rival smartphones.

Both phones run Android 7.0 Nougat and support 4K video recording.

The downside? They're a lot more expensive than their predecessors. The P10 will cost €650 (£555) and the P10 Plus €700 (£600) when they go on sale next month. Considering you can currently pick up the P9 unlocked for around £100, that's quite a price hike.

