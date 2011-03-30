Best Buy UK has launched a dedicated Monster Beats By Dr Dre online shop.

The site, integrated in to the Best Buy website, has an introduction to the range by Dr Dre himself, images of the products and social media integration.

The shop also allows customers to interact with the brand using Facebook and Twitter, including an online gallery for user-posted images.

And if you're wondering why you should join in: Best Buy is promising giveaways for the competitions for users.

The Beats by Dr Dre shop, which also allows you to simply browse and buy the products, is live now on the Best Buy site.

