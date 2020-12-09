Be quick! Save 20% on Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless noise-cancelling headphones

Black Friday is dead, long live the holiday sales! Amazon (plus a number of other retailers) has rolled back prices once again, offering the five-star Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones for just $278, a repeat of a saving we recently saw during Black Friday.

Even without that awesome 20% saving, the musical-sounding, noise-cancelling XM4 are an outstanding buy. In fact, they're some of the best headphones we've tested in recent times at the money.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Amazon holiday deal

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones: $350 $278 at Amazon

Sony’s premium, wireless noise-cancelling headphones deliver a sonic masterclass. They're detailed, dynamic and have a natural knack for timing and rhythms. Nothing really lets them down – battery life, build, comfort and usability are all great for the money.View Deal

The five-star What Hi-Fi? Award-winning WH-1000XM4 are not simply Sony's latest premium wireless noise-cancelling headphones – they're currently the best the firm has ever made.

With a winning combination of stunning sound, 30-hour battery life, intuitive controls and adjustable noise-cancelling, the XM4s are hard to beat – especially now Amazon has reintroduced its 20% discount.

The XM4 are as comfortable as their predecessor, the WH-1000XM3, currently discounted to $350 $230 at Amazon. They also introduce new useful features that elevate the user experience (such as ‘Speak to Chat’, which allows you to talk to someone while the headphones are still on your head).

More importantly, the XM4 dish up an impressive hike in sound quality over the XM3. Their sense of musicality and enthusiasm remains as addictive as ever, but there are also there are big improvements across the board. That's partly down to Sony's brand new sound processor, the DSEE Extreme engine, which upscales compressed music to near hi-res quality with the help of artificial intelligence.

If you're looking for an outstanding pair of headphones that combine superb sonic prowess with convenient wireless technology, the discounted WH-1000XM4 are for you.

