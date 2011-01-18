In total, BBC iPlayer received 145 million requests for TV and radio programmes during December 2010. TV programmes alone were at an all-time high at 89.7 million requests.

In addition, Virgin Media received a record-breaking 23.9m requests for BBC iPlayer downloads during December.

And requests from programmes via the iPlayer on Sony's PS3 reached seven million, a 31 per cent increase month-on-month.

The Top 10 most popular programmes requested were:

1) Top Gear USA road trip: 1,294,000

2) Top Gear Middle East special: 1,260,000

3) The Apprentice, Series 6, episode 12: 892,000

4) The Apprentice, Series 6, episode 9: 849,000

5) Come Fly With Me, Episode 1: 783,000

6) The Apprentice, Series 6, episode 10: 718,000

7) The Apprentice, Series 6, episode 11: 718,000

8) Doctor Who – A Christmas Carol: 716,000

9) The Apprentice, Series 6, episode 14: 624,000

10) EastEnders (Christmas Day): 610,000

