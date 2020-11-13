B&W 606 Black Friday speaker deal: $270 off these Bowers & Wilkins bookshelf speakers

Black Friday is two weeks away, but there's already a great deal to be had on these Bowers & Wilkins bookshelf speakers. The B&W 606 are now just $629 per pair – that's a price cut of $270!

The 606 are the perfect size for a pair of bookshelf speakers: not too small, not too big. They look the business, too. And with this discount, they just got a lot more affordable. Most importantly, they sound amazing – What Hi-Fi? Award-winningly amazing, in fact.View Deal

So what makes these speakers so special? B&W has trickled down technology from its pricier models into this entry-level pair. And it shows. The Continuum cone tech provides a lively, animated sound with a spot-on sonic balance. There's real energy and drive here, along with body and detail that gives genuine insight to proceedings.

They sound just as good whether they're pumped up loud or kept down to the volume of a mouse. Quite a feat.

We're calling them bookshelf speakers, but they're really best standmounted (as are most speakers). It all depends on your setup and room arrangement, though. With the magnetic grilles removed, the speakers (available in black or white) look great. B&W isn't the only company able to turn out a beautiful looking pair of stereo speakers at this price, but the 606s look particularly sharp.

So, they have a great size, excellent build quality, and are capable of breathing new life into any music collection. And at this price, there's even more to love.

