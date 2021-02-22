Awesome TV deal: LG 55-inch CX OLED TV drops to $1350 at Amazon

On the hunt for an epic TV deal? Amazon has knocked it out the park with a huge discount on a five-star 55-inch LG OLED. Normally $2000, the LG OLED55CX is now down to just $1350 – a saving of $650 on the MSRP.

We've seen this TV drop in price before, but this time Amazon has thrown in an extra $47 off. The coupon will be automatically added at the checkout, for a final price of $1350 – a stunning deal on one of the best TVs we've ever tested.

LG OLED55CX 55-inch 4K OLED TV $2000 $1350 at Amazon

The LG CX is one of the finest OLED TVs we've tested: it produces a stunning OLED picture, sounds good, has an excellent operating system packed with apps, and boasts all of the next-gen HDMI features for PS5 and Xbox Series X. A five-star buy all day long.View Deal

LG OLED65CX 65-inch 4K OLED TV $2799 $1997 at Amazon

Fancy going bigger? The 65-inch version of LG's superb CX OLED has an even bigger discount. In fact, you can now save an eye-popping $800 on its original MSRP. It's a brilliant performer, boasting all of the features you need for next-gen gaming, such as 4K@120Hz support and VRR.View Deal

In each year’s LG OLED range, it’s the C-class model that tends to garner the most excitement. And rightfully so; this model tends to be the most affordable one that offers all of the company’s top panel and processing tech. Going further up the 2020 range usually gets you a fancier design and speaker arrangement, but won’t get you a better picture performance.

LG's webOS platform is one of the best TV interfaces going, and offers a strong selection of built-in apps: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Disney+, Hulu, Sling are all present, complete with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support on compatible content. Bluetooth 5.0 and AirPlay 2 are on board too, so you can send music (and video, with AirPlay 2) to the TV from a portable device.

Connections include four HDMIs, three USBs, an aerial, satellite, ethernet, a headphone socket, and optical audio output. HDMI 2.1 certification brings next-gen HDMI features such as eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel), 4K@120Hz (aka High Frame Rate), ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) and VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), which is great news for gamers with a PS5 or Xbox Series X.

Our advice? The LG CX is one of the best value ways to enjoy high-quality content , so take advantage of these Amazon deals while you can.

