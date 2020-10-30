Award-winning Sony 4K Blu-ray player now $100 off in early Black Friday deal

"Crisp, natural-looking picture", "excellent detail and colours", and "great value: Sony delivers a stunningly natural 4K picture for an affordable price – it's sure to be a crowd-pleaser". That's what we said on reviewing the Sony UBP-X700 Blu-ray player, then priced at an already rather affordable $250. In truth, our love for this talented 4K disc-spinner is still so great that we recently handed it a What Hi-Fi? 2020 Award for the best affordable Blu-ray player.

Now, thanks to an outstanding early Black Friday deal at Best Buy, the aforementioned $250 asking fee is vastly reduced. For a mere $149.99 outlay, you could soon be taking requests and busily cueing up the 4K Blu-rays over the Holiday season.

Sony UBP-X700 4K Blu-ray player $250 $150

Any Sony product reduced by $100 makes us sit up and pay attention. But this is a stone cold, Award-winning five star product, with a 40% off saving. Whatever Best Buy calls it (early Black Friday or it's sibling, er, super-early Cyber Monday?!) we call it a top deal. View Deal

Under review, we said, "Until now, we haven’t encountered a budget 4K Blu-ray player that wowed us in the way we believe 4K and HDR picture quality should. The Sony UBP-X700, however, endeavors to deliver a five-star performance where rivals have failed – and it succeeds with flying colors."

Some specifics: the UBP-X700 officially launched at CES 2017 for around $269 (and then dropped to around £249/$250). This affordable Sony player boasts virtually identical features to the Award-winning – and more expensive – UBP-X800. The main difference? The UBP-X700 supports Dolby Vision HDR.

If you’re on the market for a quality 4K Blu-ray player, this is the one we’d recommend, especially at this heavily discounted rate. In our review, we also noted, "The X700 may be cheaper, but it’s a newer model than the X800 – and ultimately that shows. It’s the better value of the two."

The X700 has certainly met Sony’s high standard – and set a high standard for its competition. Now, it also presents one of the best early Best Buy Black Friday deals we've seen.

