Sporting 40mm single membrane neodymium drivers for "a detailed and faithful reproduction of the artists' music", and a polycarbonate body with alloy arms to help keep the weight down, Audiofly claims the memory foam used in the ear pads helps block up to 20dB of external noise.

Other features include Audiofly’s proprietary Audioflex braided cable, with a fabric outer layer to improve durability and a self-adjusting mechanism that promises to give each user their own custom fit.

Finally, the cable features an in-line mic, plus control buttons which are compatible with iOS and Android devices. Audiofly also supplies a waxed canvas carry case.

The Audiofly AF240 over-ear headphones are available now for £250.

