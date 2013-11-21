Audio Pro has just announced the release of its latest wireless speaker offering, the Addon T10.

The T10 has Bluetooth 4.0 with aptX technology built-in, to allow streaming of higher quality music from compatible smartphones, tablets and other mobile devices.

Being relatively small in terms of stereo speakers at just 32cm wide, the Addon T10 manages to conceal two 20mm cloth-dome tweeters and a 13cm bass driver. The tweeters and bass driver benefit from their own individual amplifiers, with outputs of 20W and 40W respectively.

If you don't wish to go down the wireless route, Audio Pro has you covered. Both RCA stereo and 3.5mm jack inputs can be found on the rear of the speaker, as well as a USB port which allows the user to charge smartphones or other mobile devices.

For extra bass output, the Addon T10 can be teamed with the similarly styled Audio Pro Addon Sub, a down-firing sub with 150W of Class D amplification.

The Audio Pro Addon T10 wireless speaker is available to buy now from Audio Pro direct in black or white matt lacquer finishes for £299. Alternatively, a Special Edition is available in a vibrant orange gloss lacquer, with leather handle, which we think looks rather impressive. This retails for £349.

by Max Langridge

