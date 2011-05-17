On each open day, there will be light refreshments, 10% off all purchases and free gifts for everyone to take away with. Additional upcoming events are as follows:

Valve Amplifiers Open Day (18th June)

Featuring products...

• Ayon Audio

• Fatman

• Shanling STP 80

• Shanling STP10

• Shanling CDT 2000

• Icon Audio

• Peachtree Audio iDecco

• Pure Sound L300

• Pure Sound M845

• Unison Research



CD & Music Servers Open Day (23rd July)

Featuring products...

• Olive 2

• Olive 3HD

• Olive 4HD

• Olive 6HD

• Ripnas

• Sonos

• Yamaha NPS2000



Turntables Open Day (20th August)Featuring products....

• Roksan Radius 5.2

• SME Model 10

• Townshend Rock 7

• Project Xpression

• Project Xtension



People who wish to attend can click the “I’m attending” link on Audio Affair's Facebook Events pages, or ring directly to confirm their place on 0121 224 7300.

