Astell & Kern has now made the AKR02 earphones available to buy in the UK, yours for a cool £999.

The premium in-ears are designed to be the "perfect partner" to its range of portable, high-res music players - including the AK100 Mk II - and were officially unveiled at CES 2014.

The AKR02 headphones have been produced in collaboration with Final Audio Design, and use the company's Balanced Air Movement (BAM) driver technology, which sport a balanced armature design.

There's a removeable oxygen-free copper cable, while precision-made air holes in the earphones allow airflow in an effort to improve bass levels.

The AKR02 earphones are finished in a polished, stainless steel housing, and each pair comes with an Italian leather case complete with a unique serial number. As you might expect for this sort of money.

The Astell & Kern AKR02 earphones are available now for £999.

by Max Langridge

