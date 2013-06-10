The Archos 97b Titanium tablet is now on sale for £200 through Dixons stores and online, a 9.7in budget tablet with an HDMI output and a hi-res HD screen.

Archos may not be the biggest name when it comes to tablets but it has been making portable music and media players for longer than most, so the Titanium 97b is well worth adding to the shortlist if you want a budget tablet.

Not least as the specs on paper look pretty good: the 9.7in IPS screen has a 2048 x 1536 full HD screen, is powered by the Android 4.1 Jelly Bean OS and has 8GB of storage and a microSD card slot.

There's a 1.6GHz dual core processor, which should make it no slouch, plus 1GB RAM. Connections come in the form of micro USB, 3.5mm audio output and an HDMI connection for connecting the tablet to a TV or screen.

AAC, FLAC, MP3 and WAV music files are supported, plus H.264 and MPEG-4 video codecs and AVI, MKV, MOV and MP4 video formats. No Bluetooth, however – just wifi.

Built-in speakers, a mic and front and rear cameras are on board, too. For full details head to the Currys website.

by Joe Cox

