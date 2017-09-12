Among all the hoo-ha of Apple’s annual keynote event, at which it announced its most expensive iPhone to date and the Apple TV 4K box, the tech giant also confirmed 4K HDR films will be available on iTunes.

Not only that, they will cost the same as films in 1080p high-def. That means a new release should cost around £15 in Ultra HD 4K. Films that users have already purchased in HD will also be upgraded to 4K and HDR (High Dynamic Range) at no additional charge once they become available.

Earlier this summer we reported users had spotted some movie content on iTunes, such as Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, being listed as '4K HDR' - but they were only available to download in HD.

With the Apple TV 4K shipping from September 22nd, we expect films in 4K and HDR will soon be made available to early adopters of the Apple TV 4K that own a 4K telly. We’ll just have to wait and see which ones…

The Apple TV 4K will also support Netflix’s 4K titles, with Amazon Prime Video’s 4K offering arriving “later this year”.

