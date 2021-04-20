New Apple TV 4K uses iPhone sensors to boost TV picture quality

Apple has taken the wraps off a brand new Apple TV 4K. The latest version of Apple's video streamer includes a host of new features including high frame rate HDR support at 60 frames per second and an all-new Siri Remote.

It's powered by a new chip, the A12 Bionic, which debuted in 2018's iPhone XS, XS Max and XR.

But the most eye-catching addition is a new colour balance feature that uses your iPhone's sensors to optimise the video streamer's output for your particular TV. More specifically, it uses the light sensor in the iPhone to compare the colour balance to industry standards. The Apple TV 4K then automatically tweaks its picture output to allegedly deliver more accurate colours and better contrast.

It's certainly an interesting take on picture calibration, but we'll have to see it in the flesh to decide whether it does actually make a difference and can improve picture quality.

Apple TV's Siri Remote is all-new for the 2021 model. It features a new clickpad control with five-way naviagtion which is also touch-enabled so you can swipe your way through menus.

The outer ring of the new clickpad actually works as a jog wheel, so you can slide your thumb around the edge to skip forward through video content.

The 2021 Apple TV 4K will be available in 32GB and 64GB variants for $179 and $199 respectively. You'll be able to pre-order from the 30th April and it will go on sale during the second half of May.

