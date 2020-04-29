Apple AirPods Pro price drops to all-new low

Anyone looking for Apple's best-selling earbuds at a more palatable price, read on.

Verizon is currently running an AirPod sale, which includes a rarely seen price cut on the all-new AirPods Pro. The price of Apple's latest true wireless earbuds have been reduced by a significant $25, bringing their asking price right down to $225 – otherwise known as the lowest price we've seen on them to date.

Ready to make your move? The deal ends on 8th May or, we imagine, until stocks last.

Apple AIrPods Pro $250 $225 at Verizon

Under review, we called the AirPods Pro "exceptionally comfortable" and praised their "strong noise-cancelling and balanced, easy-going sound". As well suited to a long-haul flight as they are to a run around the block, they could be the only pair of headphones you ever need.View Deal

The 2019-released AirPods feature Apple's flagship H1 chip, as well as the firm's tastiest tech in the realm of true wireless headphones: voice control (with Siri) and effective active noise cancellation, complete with a most welcome Transparency mode for letting noise from the outside world in.

The AirPods Pro's user experience, unprecedented levels of comfort and choice of three ear tip sizes make the AirPods Pro a strong contender in the true wireless category. And if you're going to buy them, why not nab yourself a top deal in the process?

Had your heart set on one of the more affordable AirPods models? Verizon also has the Apple AirPods (2nd gen) with charging case on sale for $136 (usually $159) and the AirPods (also 2nd gen) with wireless charging case reduced to $169 (from $199).

Again, Verizon's AirPods sale ends on 8th May. This is not a drill. If you've been hankering after a pair, now is probably the moment.

MORE:

Apple AirPods 2 vs AirPods Pro: which is better?

Apple AirPods Pro vs Sony WF-1000XM3: which is better?

AirPods Pro vs Powerbeats Pro: which is better?