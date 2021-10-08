Best Amazon Epic Daily Deals: save big on TVs, headphones and Echo devices

Amazon has introduced its latest sales extravaganza ahead of Black Friday. The Epic Daily Deals sale covers a wide range of items from 4K TVs to tablets to headphones, and to help save you time and the hassle of trawling through all the listings, we've rounded up some of the more eye-catching offers down below.

We’ve focused on a selection of affordable TVs, headphones and Echo devices, with some very tempting discounts on products from the likes of Apple, Sony, Samsung and more.

There's always the main Amazon Epic Daily Deals page if you fancy perusing all of the different categories, otherwise, feel free to scroll down and gaze upon our hand-picked selection.

Best Amazon Epic Daily Deals 2021: TVs

Toshiba 55C350KU C350 $519.99 $399.99 at Amazon (save $120)

You can currently save $120 on this 55-inch 4K Toshiba TV with Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10. Standout features include built-in Fire TV, which brings Alexa access and all the major streaming channels including Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney Plus.View Deal

Toshiba 43C350KU C350 $369.99 $299.99 at Amazon (save $70)

The smaller 43-inch version of the C350 is also up for grabs, with, you guessed it, all the same features, just in a smaller package.View Deal

Insignia NS-50DF710NA21 $449.99 $349.99 at Amazon (save $100)

If you’re looking for a 50-inch 4K TV with built-in Fire TV smarts then there’s currently $100 off this model from Insignia. It's currently available for $349.99 after the Amazon discount. View Deal

Insignia NS-32F201NA22 $169.99 $159.99 at Amazon (save $10)

It might only offer 720p resolution, but at 32-inches and just $159.99, this Fire TV-powered set could make for an ideal spare screen for your kitchen or the kids’ playroom.View Deal

Best Amazon Epic Daily Deals 2021: headphones

Sony WHCH710N $179.99 $98 at Amazon (save $81.99)

Sony’s smart all-black over-ears provide up to 35 hours of use per charge and boast ANC (active noise-cancelling) to help block out the outside world, all for just $98.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon (save $50)

The Galaxy Buds Plus might not be the best sounding earbuds on the market, but their sleek design, intuitiveness, and solid battery life make them a tempting buy at just $99.99.View Deal

LG Tone Free FP5 $129.99 $109 at Amazon (save $20.99)

LG’s wireless earbuds offer built-in noise-cancelling along with Meridian-tuned sound and up to eight hours of use per charge (22 hours with the charging case). Not a huge saving, but still worth investigating.View Deal

Best Amazon Epic Daily Deals 2021: Echo devices

Echo Show 8 with Blink Mini Indoor security camera $144.98 $79.99 at Amazon (save $64.99)

The Echo Show 8 combines Alexa’s voice assistant skills with an 8-inch HD screen that shows reminders, calendar appointments, news clips and more. You can even stream video from services like YouTube and Netflix.View Deal

Echo Show 5 Kids (2nd Gen) and Echo Glow bundle $124.98 $74.99 at Amazon (save $49.99)

The small-screened Echo Show 5 makes for an ideal pairing with the Echo Glow smart lamp, letting kids and parents create smart routines, timers and more, all bolstered by the colorful glow of a connected lamp.View Deal

