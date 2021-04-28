Amazon unwraps new, brighter Fire HD 10 tablets, slashes price of previous models

Amazon has unveiled its latest Fire HD 10 tablets, including a 'Plus' model with Qi wireless charging. The company also announced a new tablet for school-age children, called the Fire Kids Pro.

The new Fire HD 10, which replaces the 2019 model, features a slimmer bezel and a 10-inch 1080p screen said to be "10% brighter than before". The new slate also gets 50% more RAM (3GB as opposed to 2GB) to boost its appeal to gamers. Prices start at £150 ($150, around AU$200) for the 32GB version and £190 ($190, around AU$250) for the 64GB edition.

For an extra £30/$30 you can treat yourself to the new Fire HD 10 Plus, billed as Amazon's "most powerful 10-inch tablet ever" (cue oohs and aahs). The Plus model boasts the same 10-inch display but packs an extra 1GB of RAM. In theory, it's the better choice for multi-tasking.

Both models support Dolby Atmos and run the latest Fire OS user interface, which boasts a new split-screen multi-tasking feature and access to most of the major apps including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and Disney+ (but not Google Play).

The 'Plus' version also gets Qi wireless charging and the option of a Made for Amazon Wireless Charging Dock by Anker (£50, $50, around AU$65). Fun fact: the Fire HD 10 Plus automatically switches into Show Mode, turning into a countertop display, when you plonk it in the new dock.

Amazon's Fire HD tablets aren't known for productivity but the all-new models are available with 'Productivity Bundles' that include a Finite-designed keyboard case and a year's subscription to Microsoft 365. The bundles start at £210 ($220, around AU$285) for the Fire HD 10 with 32GB.

As for the aforementioned kids range, the Fire Kids Pro should satisfy the pickiest of kids. It features grown-up styling, a handy kickstand and is available in 7-inch (£100/$100), 8-inch (£140/$140) and 10-inch (£200/$200) versions. Amazon also claims "world-class parental controls".

So, if you're in the market for a (much) cheaper alternative to the iPad, you might want to consider Amazon's latest wares. All tablets and accessories will begin shipping on 26th May 2021.

On a tighter budget? It's worth noting that the 2019 Fire HD 10 is now heavily discounted at Amazon. You can pick up the 32GB version, which we awarded five-stars in our review, for just £95 (was £150).

