The VS2720 is a stereo system comprising a pair of satellite speakers, costing £35. Each speaker has a 3in full-range driver and 3in passive radiator designed to boost the sound of a laptop, PC, MP3 player or games console.

It also comes with built-in volume, power and tone controls and an aux in jack for connecting portable devices.

The £50 VS2721 is a 2.1 sub/sat system with a pair of satellite speakers and a subwoofer. Each speaker has a 2in full-range driver, while the 28W sub has a side-firing 4in driver. It also has a desktop controller for adjusting volume and tone.

Both systems are magnetically shielded so the speakers can be placed near a monitor, and are available now from Amazon, Dixons, John Lewis, Currys and PC World.

