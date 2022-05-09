Add any hi-fi source to Bluesound with the new HUB

By published

Why limit your vinyl to just one room?

Bluesound Hub
(Image credit: Bluesound)

Bluesound has unveiled a new network accessory called HUB that lets users integrate non-BluOS hardware into a wireless multiroom speaker system. 

HUB can be connected to a single analogue or digital device, such as a turntable, TV or CD player, allowing its audio output to be transmitted wirelessly as part of a Bluesound music system to streamers such as the Node and Powernode or any of Bluesound's WiFi-enabled speakers.

With connections including HDMI eARC, coaxial, digital optical and stereo analogue RCA inputs, each HUB can manage a single device with support for up to four HUBs possible on a single network.

There's also a line-level input with a built-in moving-magnet phono stage which Bluesound says allows the HUB to act like a networked low noise, wide-bandwidth phono pre-amp, delivering high-quality audio transmission of vinyl records to any other Bluesound device on the same system.

Bluesound HUB

(Image credit: BlueSound)

Running BluOS, each HUB source can be added to a wider streaming system using the set-up wizard in Bluesound's controller app, and with a 1 U height and 1/3 rack width, it can be discreetly hidden on a shelf or mounted in four different orientation options using its two keyhole mounting slots.

HUB is expected to be available from mid-June and is priced at £309 ( $319, around AU$544).

MORE

Best Sonos alternatives 2022: multi-room music systems

Which Sonos speaker is best for you?

Best hi-fi systems 2022: micro, vinyl and streaming music systems for the home

Mary Stone

Mary is a staff writer at What Hi-Fi? and has over a decade of experience working as a sound engineer mixing live events, music and theatre. Her mixing credits include productions at The National Theatre and in the West End, as well as original musicals composed by Mark Knopfler, Tori Amos, Guy Chambers, Howard Goodall and Dan Gillespie Sells. 