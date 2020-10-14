Best Prime Day wireless earbuds deals: AirPods, Beats, Sony XM3

Prime Day is showing no signs of slowing down in the USA and there are still some great deals available - and that includes wireless earbuds.

One of the biggest-selling tech products this year, we've rounded-up the best Prime Day wireless earbuds deals on some of the most popular - and best - earbuds on the market. Oh and some cheap pairs.

Expect great sound quality, long Bluetooth battery life and a comfortable fit, all without the need for any pesky wires.

We've found the best Prime Day deals and cheapest prices on Apple AirPods, Beats Powerbeats Pro, the Sony WF-1000XM3 and a super-cheap pair of buds for those on a tight budget...

Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds $230 $178

A new benchmark for true wireless earbuds, the WF-1000XM3s combine effective active noise-cancelling with a real sense of musicality. Our favourite truly wireless earbuds, now generously discounted.View Deal

Echo Buds with Alexa wireless earbuds $129 $79.99

Go hands-free with Alexa - and access other assistants with the Echo Buds from Amazon. They have up to 20 hours battery life, and up to 2 hrs from just a 15-min quick charge. They're sweat-resistant and come with a charging case.View Deal

Lasuney waterproof true wireless earbuds $49.99 $22.99

If you want something super-cheap, then this is about the best cheap wireless earbuds deal we've spotted on Prime Day. Bluetooth, 6 hours of battery from one charge, a charging case, and the option to use them on their own or as a pair.View Deal

Sony WF-SP800N wireless earbuds $199 $148 at Amazon

These Sony earbuds offer a battery life up to 18 total hours with carrying case, noise-cancelling tech, IP55 sweat and splash-proof design and built-in microphone for hands-free calls and use with the Alexa voice assistant.View Deal

Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds $250 $174.95

Don't fancy AirPods? Want something better for exercise? We're fans of the Powerbeats Pros for a number of reasons. Build quality is excellent, as is their fit and list of useful features. These true wireless earbuds come into their own for exercise, so this rare saving shouldn't be sniffed at.View Deal

MORE:

The 6 best Prime Day soundbar deals

Take a look at our best Prime Day headphones deals

Best Amazon Prime Day deals 2020: the 45 best tech deals live right now