Owners of Android tablets can now download a dedicated app for 7digital, the music download service.

The app gives access to 7digital's 16 million strong catalogue of MP3 tracks and albums. It allows users to browse, preview, purchase and download music at any time, anywhere directly to an Android tablet such as those made by Acer and Samsung.

Available from Android Market, GetJar and Amazon Appstore for Android, the 7digital app also features:

• Wireless syncing: purchased music will automatically be available on other devices running 7digital applicatons and with a user's personal cloud locker on 7digital.com

• Browsing and preview: users can preview a track or listen to previously purchased music while continuing to browse other tracks and albums within the app at the same time

• Grid display: the grid format display features large album artwork, taking advantage of new Honeycomb OS features

• Features music and recommendations from the 7digital team

"This is a major addition to our mobile device offering, bringing high-quality digital music to Android tablet owners," says Ben Drury, CEO of 7digital. "The Android 3.0 OS has allowed us to create a highly interactive, visually rich app."

