4K TV deal: save 40% on this Award-winning Panasonic 4K TV

"A big, budget TV with excellent features and an impressive, natural picture performance," is how we described the Panasonic TX-58GX800B last year. We liked the 58-inch 4K TV so much we gave it a 2019 What Hi-Fi? Award, and our fondness for it hasn't wavered over the months – not least as it's now even better value.

While the Panasonic 4K TV started life at £1099, it can now be picked up for just £629. That's the cheapest price we've seen it (prices have recently hung around the £700 mark) and a saving of just over 40 per cent over the original asking price.

Panasonic TX-58GX800B 58-inch 4K TV $1099 £629

If you’re in the market for a big, affordable TV, the TX-58GX800B should be right at the top of your list - especially in light of this hefty discount.View Deal

While most manufacturers simply remove a load of flagship features and push midrange TVs such as this one out to market almost hoping no-one notices, Panasonic has packed this set with fancy features – most notably Dolby Vision and HDR10+.

It also packs several smart apps: Netflix, Amazon, YouTube and all of the UK’s core catch-up apps (BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4 and My5) are present and correct.

It's picture performance that seals its fate, though. As we noted in our review, "colours are brilliantly judged, proving tonally natural and nuanced in their gradients. Subtle shades are smoothly blended and avoid the sort of blocking produced by less sophisticated sets, and that makes skin tones in particular appear natural and realistic". It's a detailed, subtle and natural picture, well worth the asking price then and, especially, now.

