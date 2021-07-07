2021 iPhone to be called 'iPhone 13', Pro model set for bigger, better camera?

Two new iPhone 13 rumours have shed more light on Apple's next mobile phone. The first rumour seems to confirm the name while the second tips the iPhone 13 Pro for a better-than-expected camera upgrade.

Let's start with the name. Previous rumours point to no major design changes in 2021, leading some tech analysts to suggest that Apple was considering naming the 'iPhone 13' the 'iPhone 12S'.

Now it seems that Apple has shelved that that plan (if it ever was a plan). Instead, Apple will name its next handset the iPhone 13, according to supply chain sources quoted in this week's Economic Daily News (via Macworld).

That ties in with multiple investor notes penned by Ming-Chi Kuo. The respected Apple analyst has tipped the California tech giant to release four models in 2021: iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

As for the iPhone 13 Pro's camera, recent leaks have suggested it will pack in an advanced ultra-wide camera with autofocus. Now, a new leaked image – spotted by Twitter user DaunRui – appears to show the iPhone 13 Pro with a larger-than-expected camera bump.

What does it mean? Well, the larger bump seems to be yet more proof that the iPhone 13 Pro will feature Apple's first-ever ultra-wide lens with autofocus. There's also a suggestion that extra space is needed for motors that will drive improved optical image stabilisation, a feature currently restricted to the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

If all the latest iPhone 13 rumours pan out, the iPhone 13 Pro could boast the same camera technology as the Pro Max. Perhaps it's all part of Apple's grand plan to tempt more users to pass over the standard iPhone 13 in favour of the pricier 'Pro' model? We'll find out soon enough.

The iPhone 13 is tipped to be announced in September (possibly the 14th). It's said to feature new TouchID, faster 120Hz refresh rates and improved 5G. There's even talk of Apple company releasing a folding iPhone in 2022.

