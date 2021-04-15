2022's iPhone 14 will apparently boast 8K video, 5.4-inch model to get the chop

Forget iPhone 13 – iPhone 14 will bring a host of drastic changes, says respected tech analyst Ming-Chu Kuo. Apparently, Apple's 2022 iPhone will boast a notch-less design and 8K video recording for the first time.

It's bad news for iPhone Mini fans, though: Kuo claims Apple will kill off the 5.4-inch model from 2022. Rumours suggest that the compact mobile hasn't sold well, so the iPhone 13 Mini, which is expected to be announced this September, could be the Mini's swan song.

Kuo is quick to point out that the 2022 iPhone line-up will still consist of four models: two high-end 'Pro' phones with 6.1- and 6.7-inch screens and two 'affordable' iPhones with the same 6.1- and 6.7-inch screens – sans the top-tier camera tech.

As for the design, whereas the latest leaks tip the upcoming iPhone 13 for a 10 per cent-smaller camera notch (via 9to5Mac), Kuo is convinced the iPhone 14 will see Apple transition to a much sleeker 'punch-hole' design, where the only display cutout is used for the front selfie camera.

And from 2023 – yes, we're onto the iPhone 15 now – Kuo reckons Apple could plump for a bezel-free design with both the selfie camera and FaceID infrared projector hidden beneath the phone's display. Given that the iPhone 15 is probably nothing more than a napkin-sketch right now, anything's possible.

Back to iPhone 14, though. The same future-gazer expects the more expensive 'Pro' models to sport an upgraded 48MP sensor because "the best resolution for augmented and mixed reality is 8K to 16K". That ties in nicely with the rumour that Apple is planning to launch a mixed reality headset in 2022. As for stills, Kuo reckons they'll be scaled down to 12MP to produce manageable files with stunning levels of detail and almost no noise (a technique already used by many of the best Android phones).

Finally, Kuo tips all four 2022 iPhones to support 8K video recording – a first for Apple. Given that Samsung has already released two smartphones that support 8K recording – the 2020 Galaxy S20 and 2021 Galaxy S21 – some would say the Cupertino giant has fallen behind its competitors on that front. Then again, Samsung manufactures 8K TVs, so it makes sense to put 8K-capable mobiles devices into its customers' pockets.

Of course, 2023 is a long way off. For now all eyes are on Apple's 20th April event, which is expected to feature a new iPad Pro with Mini LED display and the AirPods 3 wireless buds (maybe).

MORE:

Our review of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini

Apple's first over-ear headphones rated: AirPods Max

Budget or blow-out? The best smartphones you can buy