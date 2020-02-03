How to watch Samsung Unpacked 2020 live: see Galaxy S20 unveiling as it happens

It's a busy time for Samsung. Tech trade show Mobile World Congress (MWC) is just around the corner, but as ever the South Korean tech giant is hoping to steal its thunder by hosting its own mobile event a fortnight before.

Samsung Unpacked 2020 takes place on 11th February in San Francisco. The annual event is Samsung's chance to show the mobile world what it's been working on. And if the rumours are correct, it's been a very productive few months.

Samsung is readying a new entrant to its flagship Galaxy S series. But the follow-up to the Galaxy S10 won't be called the S11, as expected. Instead, rumours say it will be called the Galaxy S20 so that it doesn't look less advanced than the upcoming iPhone 12.

If you, like us, are excited by that news, and even more excited at the prospect of watching the unveiling live, read on to see just how you can...

(Image credit: XDA Developers)

What's being unveiled?

There will be three or possibly four models of S20: the standard S20, S20 Plus and a new member of the family called the S20 Ultra. These could be joined by a more affordable option like the S20e or S20 Lite.

Expect 5G, new camera tech, and glorious, glorious OLED screens.

But that's not the only phone in sight. Samsung also has another folding phone up its sleeve called the Galaxy Z Flip, which you can see in action below.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip - First Hands On Video pic.twitter.com/4b8Uzt5kRBFebruary 2, 2020

As you can see, the Z Flip takes the form of the clamshell phones that were all the rage in the early noughties. But it's so much more than that - unfold it, and a large near-7-inch screen unfolds inside. That should give you plenty of space in a phone small enough to slip in a small pocket. Handy.

Samsung has some new headphones in the works, too. The Galaxy Buds+ are the follow-up to the Galaxy Buds. Like their predecessors, they're a truly wireless pair of earbuds, with no cables anywhere to be seen. They're rumoured to have a better battery life than their precursors, and better sound, but still no noise cancellation.

The original Galaxy Buds only scored two out of five in our review, so Samsung has a lot to do if it wants to catch up with the likes of the Apple AirPods Pro.

What time does Samsung Unpacked take place?

So that's what you can expect. But when's it all being unveiled?

Tuesday 11th February is the day to mark in your calendar.

The action kicks off at 11am in the local Pacific Time. That's 2pm ET, or 7pm GMT.

How can I watch Samsung Unpacked?

(Image credit: Future)

It's simple. Head to the Samsung website and you'll see the event live-streamed.

Don't fancy sitting through a couple of hours of corporate flag-waving? (We can't imagine why.) Just check the What Hi-Fi? website, where we'll keep you abreast of all the major announcements as they happen.

Roll on 11th February!

