Best Black Friday Blu-ray player deals: all the cheapest prices

Not everyone understands the importance of a Blu-ray player, and maybe that's no bad thing. They never go out of stock and we see some very healthy discounts throughout the year. A 4K Blu-ray will deliver the very best audio and video quality. That's why we keep our eyes peeled for the best Black Friday Blu-ray player deals around.

Below you'll find both 4K Blu-ray players and Full HD BD players too from all the big manufacturers including Sony, LG, Panasonic and Pioneer. Prices range from under $100 all the way up to $1,000.

What justifies the difference? As ever, it's all about quality. Brilliant budget players do exist, but the higher up you go, the more you'll get in the way of video and, particularly, audio brilliance. Make sure you're shopping for a Blu-ray player that matches the rest of your set-up. If you have a high-end AV receiver and speaker package, then a top disc player will help get the most out of your movies.

One of the big features you need to be on the look-out for is HDR support. Not all of these players support both Dolby Vision and HDR10+. Even if your set-up doesn't involve both at the moment, it may be worth thinking ahead to your next upgrade.

Finally, watch-out for audio codecs – can it do Dolby Atmos and DTS:X – and does it have the right kind of outputs that you need?

Panasonic's top of the range 2018 player has got everything you need. HDR-wise you're covered with Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and HLG. It's also a great choice for those with some serious surround sound as it supports 7.1-channel audio.View Deal

This cheap as chips Blu-ray player might only be a Full HD model but it's also an excellent way to boost picture quality for a very small outlay.

The BDP-S6700 is a fantastic five-star machine with a tempting price tag. The 4K upscaling performance is excellent even if it can't play 4K Blu-rays natively. Built-in Wi-Fi provides access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Spotify.View Deal

Not one we've tested but a deal hard to ignore with a 4K Blu-ray player down nearly to half-price. There's HDR10 support (no Dolby Vision), 4K upscaling, HDMI connectivity and a USB input on the front.View Deal

A 2019 What Hi-Fi? Award winner. "The X700 is a fantastic player that makes watching 4K discs an affordable reality... [delivering] a stunningly natural 4K picture for an affordable price." A five-star machine and a super saving.View Deal

Any saving on a Sony Blu-ray player as good as this makes us sit up and pay attention. This is a five-star product with a very welcome saving too.View Deal

This player does it all when it comes to discs, playing 4K Blu-rays and supporting many flavours of HDR, including Dolby Vision. Twin HDMI outputs allow you to split picture and sound. It also comes with smart apps for on-demand streaming.View Deal

Sony's premium Blu-ray player costs significantly less than those from Panasonic and Pioneer thanks to this handy discount. Picture quality is excellent and it backs that up with an entertaining and musical sound that is up there with the best. A great buy.View Deal

This is an entertaining and attention-grabbing premium player that's simply bursting with colour. It delivers a great sense of depth. Soundtracks come with plenty of weight and power. It's a seriously capable machine for home cinema enthusiasts.View Deal

This premium player delivers on all fronts. It paints a balanced picture with sensational detail levels and it sounds as good as it looks too with a fine sense of musicality and timing. There's no smart features but its core 4K Blu-ray playback will blow you away.View Deal

