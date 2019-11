Best Black Friday 2019 TV deals: HD, 4K, OLED

Whether you're looking for a big-screen 4K TV for movie nights or a cheap TV for the snug, we have a TV recommendation for you.

Not only have we found the best Black Friday TV deals on the best TVs we've tested, we've also trawled Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and more to find the best TV deals in the Black Friday sales.

There are HD and 4K TVs, LED, OLED and QLED televisions, all offering smart TV features, apps, video streaming, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Netflix, YouTube and more.

We'll be keeping this page regularly updated to ensure you never miss a deal, so keep this page bookmarked if you're thinking of pushing the button on a new TV purchase in the near future.

40-inch TV deals

onn. 40in 1080P Roku Smart LED TV $98

Fancy something smaller? The 40in version of that set is a steal at just $98. It's only 1080p HD instead of 4K, and there's no HDR. But at this price, you won't hear us complaining.View Deal

43-inch TV deals

RCA RTU4300 43in 4K TV $450 $149

A heavily discounted 43in TV with a 4K resolution and four HDMI inputs. But you will need a video streamer (like the one below) to provide smart apps.View Deal

Samsung UN43NU6900 43in 4K TV $500 $227 at Walmart

An entry-level 2018 4K TV with HDR, 4K upscaling and direct access to the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and YouTube. For under $250, this sounds like a steal.View Deal

Sony XBR43X800E 4K TV $798 $450 at Walmart

A big reduction in the price of this Sony Bravia UHD TV is not to be ignored. Sony is one of the top brands in TV tech and this looks like a good deal.

View Deal

49-inch TV deals

Sony XBR49X800E $898 $550 at Walmart

A decent-sized UHD screen at a great price. It may not be the newest model, but at this price, who cares?View Deal

50-inch TV deals

onn. 50in 4K HDR10 Roku Smart LED TV $249 $148

This is a great price for a 50in TV, especially one with 4K and HDR on board. As well as HDMI connectivity for plugging in a streaming box or games console, it has USB, digital audio and audio line out capabilities.

View Deal

55-inch TV deals

Toshiba 55in 4K Fire TV Edition + Echo Dot (3rd gen) $500 $300

This Toshiba has Amazon's Fire TV smart platform built-in – ideal for Prime subscribers but also those who stream from other platforms such as Netflix, Hulu, HBO and Disney+. You can use the Echo Dot to hands-free voice control the TV, too.View Deal

Sceptre 55 inch 4K LED TV $399.99 $219

Big-selling cheap 4K TV brand Sceptre is offering this super-cheap 55 inch 4K TV in the Walmart sales. Almost half price, you get four HDMI inputs, 10,000:1 contrast ratio, and optical and headphone connections.View Deal

RCA RTRU5527-W 55-inch 4K Roku TV $800 $279 at Walmart

Not one that we've looked at in person but it's hard to ignore a 4K TV with over 50 percent hacked off the initial retail price. This RCA model is HDR-enabled and brings access to piles of videos on demand with the Roku platform built in. It also works with Google Assistant too.View Deal

LG OLED55C8 4K OLED TV $2999 $1248 at Amazon

The C8 is one of the cheapest 2018 LG OLEDs to include the brand new Alpha 9 processor – key to LG's picture upgrades. What's more, thanks to fresh discounts it barely costs more than the B8, and is definitely the model to get while you still can.View Deal

LG OLED55C9 4K OLED TV $1996.99 $1497 at Walmart

You can bag the 2019 version of the C9 – which won a 2019 What Hi-Fi? Award – with a $400 saving at Walmart. "Colours are insanely good, contrast levels are cracking, it’s super sharp and detailed. We’d have it at home in a heartbeat."View Deal

58-inch TV deals

Hisense 58" 4K UHD Smart TV (58H6550E) $428 $319 at Walmart

4K resolution, Dolby Vision, the gamut of apps in the popular Android operating system and Google Assistant baked in for easy voice control. While we haven't had the pleasure of testing this particular model, it's a serious saving on a 4K smart TV bearing the trusted Hisense name. View Deal

60-inch TV deals

Hisense 60in 4K HDR Roku Smart LED TV $500 $360

A 60 inch 4K UHD from Hisense with Roku smarts built-in. There's also Motion Rate processing technology, which should avoid gaming lag or shaking during fast action scenes, plus three-month access to CBS All Access for free (worth $25).View Deal

65-inch TV deals

LG OLED65C9 4K OLED TV $3496 $2096 at Crutchfield

LG has squeezed yet more performance from its OLED panel – the C9 is natural, dynamic and rich, and it sounds good, too. Better still, you can make a $1000 saving when buying this 2019 What Hi-Fi? award-winner online.View Deal

Philips 65PFL5504 4K HDR10 TV $499 $278

This 65-inch set boasts 4K, HDR and BrightPro tech to adjust the brightness to the optimum level. Android TV puts all the best-known apps at your fingertips, while Google Assistant lets you control the TV - as well as your other smart home devices - just by speaking.View Deal

Samsung UN65NU6900 65-inch 4K TV $1000 $477 at Walmart

An entry-level 2018 4K TV with HDR, 4K upscaling and direct access to the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and YouTube. Approaching serious screen size territory, this 65in is among the cheapest Samsung 4K TV we've seen.View Deal

Sony XBR65X950G + Echo Dot 3rd Gen $2049 $1399 at Best Buy

If you want close to flagship performance for much less than flagship money, this Sony is a super choice. And thanks to this Best Buy deal, you can get an Echo Dot 3rd Gen into the bargain.View Deal

Philips 65PFL5504 4K TV $499 $278

This 65in Philips TV is nearly half price. It's 4K, has HDR, and comes with all the usual streaming services built in (Google Play Movies & TV, YouTube, Netflix, and the rest).

Deal available 7pm (PT) 27th NovemberView Deal

70-inch+ TV deals

LG OLED77C9PLA 4K OLED TV $5999.99 $4996.99 at Amazon

Over $1000 has been shaved off this 77in 2019 OLED TV. It's still a lot of money of course, but you can be confident of its performance. We gave the smaller version of this TV a five-star review for its exceptional picture quality.View Deal

Samsung UN70NU6070FXZA 70" 4K UHD smart TV $900 $550 at Best Buy

This thin-bezel Samsung boasts a quad-core processor and Dolby Digital Plus sound through its twin 10W speakers. It supports HDR10 and HDR10+ support out of the box and boasts HDMI and USB and alongside wifi. The deal ends today though, so be quick... View Deal

Sceptre U750CV-U 75-inch 4K TV $1800 $699 at Walmart

Yes, you've read correctly, it's a 75-inch Sceptre 4K TV with $1,070 slashed off the price – making it one of the cheapest 4Ks we've seen. There's no Smart functionality, but if that doesn't bother you, get ready for 4K clarity at a fraction of the cost. View Deal