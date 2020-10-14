Save 40% on the Bose SoundLink Revolve with this Amazon Prime Day deal

Bose's superb SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth speaker is now just $119 thanks to this Amazon Prime Day deal. The sale has knocked $80 off the regular retail price. No wonder it's Amazon's Deal of the Day.

Bose has taken a cylindrical design for its SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth speaker. Not only does it make it stand out in a sea of identikit models, it also gives it true 360-degree omnidirectional sound. Audio is sprayed out in every direction, meaning it'll hit you between the eyes regardless where you're sitting.

And what a sound it is. Typically Bose, the audio is big and bold, making the speaker sound much larger than it is. But it is also nice and portable, and packed full of features.

Such as? There’s a 3.5mm input if you want to shun Bluetooth and hardwire it to other music sources. The six top buttons let you switch between inputs, adjust volume and turn the power on and off. Press down the power button, and a voice will tell you how much battery charge is left. Useful if you're away from a power socket.

You can also pause, play and skip through your music using the multifunction button (the one with the three dots) instead of opening an app on your phone. And you can use that button to speak to your smartphone’s voice assistant – even if your phone is in another room.

One of our few complaints was its price, but with this deal, that's no longer an issue.

