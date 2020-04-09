Best Xbox Live Gold deals 2020: cheapest 12 month subscription prices

As lockdowns keep millions at home, online gaming has proved a welcome diversion from the Covid-19 pandemic. If you're an Xbox One owner, you'll no doubt be making good use of your Xbox Live Gold subscription to play games online.

Microsoft charges £50 / $60 / AU$80 for a 12 month Xbox Live Gold subscription, but we're confident we can beat those prices. We've shopped around to score you the cheapest deals and biggest savings on an Xbox Live Gold subscription below.

So, whether you're about to renew or about to sign up for the first time, don't reach for your credit card until you've read this article – else you could end up paying more than your Xbox buddies.

Read on and we'll delve into the awesome benefits of Xbox Live Gold membership and reveal the lowest prices...

Xbox Live Gold benefits

The big draw is the ability to play all the top multiplayer games. Not having an Xbox Live Gold subscription will seriously cramp your style, as you won't be able to enjoy competitive bouts in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare or join a 12-player race in Forza Horizon 3.

Xbox Live Gold also gets you up to four free games each month – two for Xbox One and two for Xbox 360. The Xbox 360 games are backward compatible, so you can play them on an Xbox One. Compared to PlayStation Plus, which only gets you two games per month, Xbox Live Gold is superb value for money.

The benefits also include up to 75% off in the Microsoft Store, meaning you can pick up some of the hottest add-ons and games at a fraction of their usual price – without leaving your sofa.

When you factor in all the perks, an Xbox Live Gold subscription is a no-brainer – especially if you opt for a 12-month subscription. It means a bigger upfront outlay, but you stand to make some seriously juicy savings.

(Image credit: Xbox)

Best Xbox Live Gold deals

The best-value way to get Xbox Live Gold is to stump up for a 12 month subscription. Microsoft charges £50 / $60 / AU$80 per year. However, you can also opt to pay £18 for 3 months or £7 for one month.

But before you reach for your wallet, shop around. As you can see below, we've spotted some serious discounts on Xbox Live Gold memberships...

Xbox Live Gold 12 month subscription deals

Get a 12 month Xbox Live Gold subscription for £50 £39

Microsoft charges a penny shy of £50 for a yearly Xbox Live Gold subscription, but head over to online retailer CDKeys and you can grab one for only £39 – a saving of £11.

View Deal

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Get Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for £1

Once you have an Xbox Live Gold membership you then have the option to turn it into a Game Pass Ultimate membership for just £1 for the first month. Game Pass Ultimate includes all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold but adds over 100 top-notch games for one monthly price. That's a healthy saving of 91%!

After you've enjoyed your introductory month, it will auto-renew on a rolling £10.99 per month contract. You can always cancel it before it auto-renews, though.

MORE:

Xbox Series X: release date, price, news, specs and more

Best gaming headsets 2020

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: prices, specs, controllers compared