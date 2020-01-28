Best Walmart deals 2020: big savings on Apple, Bose, Sony and more

Walmart is consistently responsible for some of the best deals on the internet come the big shopping days and seasons, but realistically the discounts are never over.

Like Amazon and Best Buy, the household US retailer seems to have a year-round sale, offering discounts on big names such as Apple, Bose and Sony. And if you're looking for the best of them, this page is at your service.

The best Walmart deals feature some of the cheapest prices in the world of audio and video, from Bluetooth speakers to TVs, wireless headphones to record players.

This page is your one-stop shop for the best Walmart deals. We've found savings on tech products from Apple, Bose, Sony, Roku, Hisense and more, including tablets, headphones and TVs.

The best Walmart deals

Sony WH-CH700N wireless headphones $198 $128 at Walmart

Want Sony sound quality plus wireless convenience and the added bonus of noise-cancelling technology? Look no further. These affordable headphones are a fine choice, thanks to a 35-hour battery life and super-fast charging.View Deal

Spectre 50in Class 4K LED TV $399.99 $199.99 at Walmart

Four HDMI ports allow you to connect up to four devices at once, so you can stream, browse and listen to all of your favorite multimedia. The HDMI 2.0 ports allow you to seamlessly stream 4k video, too. There's that big, 4K screen, and just look at that discount.View Deal

Philips 65in 4K HDR Android TV with Google Assistant $548 $448

Philips makes some of the best cheap TVs around – and also some of the best featured. Android TV delivers all the major smart video apps, while Google Assistant lets you launch them (and perform other controls) using your voice.View Deal

Xbox One S 1TB All Digital Edition Console + 3 games $250 $149

Microsoft's console is reduced by $100, though be aware that it's the All Digital Edition, so there's no disc slot. Still, providing you have a decent internet connection for downloading and streaming, that shouldn't trouble you. It comes with three digital games: Fortnite, Sea of Thieves and Minecraft.

View Deal

JVC 70in 4K HDR Roku Smart TV $900 $530

If you want the biggest TV you can find for as little money as possible, this JVC could be for you. With Roku's platform built-in, you get direct access to plenty of smart apps such as Netlifx and Hulu.View Deal

Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones $300 $158

Not the absolute best-sounding headphones around, but they deliver a full-bodied, bold and clear sound and have excellent battery life and range. Oh, and they look good too.

View Deal

Apple iPad 128GB wi-fi tablet $429.99 $345

Apple deal! Save big dollar on the iPad 6th generation with 9.7-inch LED display, IPS technology, the A10 Fusion chip and the brilliance of all the apps. Available in silver, space gray and gold.View Deal

Google Max smart speaker $399 $299

Save $100 on the Google Max smart speaker at Walmart, and you can save even more if you bundle two together. As well as streaming music you get the power of Google Assistant voice control.View Deal

Bose SoundSport Free True Wireless headphones $249 $199

Thanks to a recent update, these wireless earbuds gained a practically-perfect five stars from this very publication. They're now $50 off and, with the kind of meaty bass and full-bodied sound that'll get you through the toughest of sessions at the gym.View Deal

VIZIO SB3621n-E8 36in soundbar system $198 $133

A 2.1-channel soundbar and wireless subwoofer combo that has RCA, optical and USB connections as well as Bluetooth. With a 4.5/5 Walmart user review rating, it looks like a bargain budget solution.View Deal

Lenovo Smart Display 8in with Google Assistant $199 $99

With Google Assistant built in, the Lenovo smart display is designed to make everyday life easier. Check your commute or the weather. Stream music, radio, YouTube videos, and more.View Deal

Sceptre 55 inch 4K LED TV $399.99 $240

Big-selling cheap 4K TV brand Sceptre is offering this super-cheap 55 inch 4K TV in the Walmart sales. Almost half price, you get four HDMI inputs, 10,000:1 contrast ratio, and optical and headphone connections.View Deal

Google Home Mini and Chromecast $74 $45

Known as the Google Smart TV Kit, this is everything you need to start your smart home experience. The Chromecast lets you wirelessly beam content to your TV, while the Home Mini smart speaker will answer all your queries and play music at your say-so. Exclusive to Walmart.

View Deal