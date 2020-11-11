Best Black Friday Sony headphone deals: save on XM3, XM4

Think of the best wireless headphones and Sony will almost certainly come to mind. The Japanese tech titan has released a slew of class-leading cans over the last few years and, thanks to the Black Friday sales, you can make a big saving.

That includes deals on the Award-winning Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless noise-cancellers, as well as the five-star Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds. If you're on a budget, we'd humbly suggest the Sony's WH-CH700N cans, which currently have a 33% saving.

With the savings rolling in throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we'll be finding the very cheapest prices on the best Sony headphones on the market.

Our round-up of the best Black Friday headphone deals

Sony WF-1000XM3 (black or silver): $230 $179 at Home Depot

The Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds set a new benchmark with their effective active noise-cancelling and superb sense of musicality. A big discount make these true wireless buds a bargain.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 (black): $330 $229 at Amazon

A What Hi-Fi? Awards 2020 winner, these Sony over-ears combine noise-cancelling and Bluetooth to great effect. Comfort is superb, while the touch sensitive controls add flair. Add a 30-hour battery life and a serious saving, and you've got yourself a great Sony deal.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM4 (black or silver): $350 $348 at Amazon

Sony’s premium wireless headphones deliver a sonic masterclass: they're richly detailed, enjoyably dynamic and have a natural knack for timing and rhythms. Nothing really lets them down – battery life, build, comfort and usability are all great. View Deal

Sony WH-CH700N: $200 $179 at Walmart

Few headphones offer such an appealing feature-set for the price. When you consider their musical, detailed sound and their generous 35-hour battery, the WH-CH700N cans are a great offering – especially with this discount. View Deal

Sony WH-CH510 (black): $60 $49 at Amazon

After some no-frills wireless headphones from a trusted brand?The These WH-CH510 headphones could be just the ticket. We've not reviewed this model but they feature decent 30mm drivers and have a mic for handsfree calls and voice commands.View Deal

Sony MDR-Z1R: $2299 $1798 at WorldWideStereo

At $1699, these high-end wired headphones won't be for everyone. But, when it comes to their sound, they deliver in spades. Bass is of seismic proportions and few rivals can match the MDR-Z1R for agility. Save $500 while stocks last.View Deal

MORE:

Get up to speed with all the latest Black Friday deals

The best over-ear headphones for every budget

Our pick of the best wireless earbuds