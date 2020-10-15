Trending

Best cheap headphones deals ahead of Black Friday 2020

Our pick of the best headphones deals on the internet

The world has more styles of earphones now than ever before. Whether you're eyeing up a new pair of noise-cancelling headphones for isolation heaven, a pair of wireless (or even true wireless) earbuds for complete freedom of movement, a pair of over-ear headphones for home listening, or just a cheap pair of in-ears to help you through the daily commute, we promise there's a headphone for you. And a headphone deal on this very page, at that.

Naturally, this is the best time of year to bag a headphones bargain, what with retailers building up to the Black Friday, Cyber Monday and general holiday sales.

As always, we're keeping a close eye on prices across US retailers to bring you the best headphones deals on the internet...

Top 5 headphones deals

Wireless headphones deals

Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones $330 $234 at Amazon
These superb Sonys may now have a successor in the form of the new WH-1000XM4, but these are still excellent buys – especially for their price, which is only getting lower.View Deal

Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones $300 $169 at Amazon
Not the absolute best-sounding headphones around, but they deliver a full-bodied, bold and clear sound and have excellent battery life and range. Oh, and they look good too. Get a renewed pair for even less.
View Deal

B&W PX7 wireless ANC over-ears $399 $350 at Amazon
In our review we praised the PX7's "lively, insightful sound", "three-tiered noise cancellation" and "sophisticated, comfortable design", leaving us no choice but to award them a coveted five stars, even at the asking price. Now, they're a bargain to boot.View Deal

Sennheiser HD 450BT ANC headphones $200 $150 at Amazon
These wireless noise-cancellers were already a strong mid-range option at their full price, and they're now available with a $50 discount. They lack the outright transparency of the best but there's a lot to like here, not least the excellent battery life and aptX Low Latency support. View Deal

Beats Powerbeats3 wireless headphones $200 $79 at Walmart
Beats' flagship earbuds are sport-friendly and have a 12-hour battery life, with a Fast Fuel feature that offers an hour of music playback from just a 5-minute charge. The remote also allows you to activate Siri on an Apple iPhone.View Deal

True wireless earbuds deals

Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds $230 $178 at Amazon
A new benchmark for true wireless earbuds, the WF-1000XM3s combine effective active noise-cancelling with a real sense of musicality. Our favourite truly wireless earbuds, now well discounted.View Deal

Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earbuds $170 $99 at Best Buy
They're comfortable and well built, and will offer 15 hours of playback time including what's stored in the case. There's no noise-cancelling, though. This price is for the black pair.View Deal

Apple AirPods with Wireless Case $200 $150 at Amazon
Or you can pay $30 more and get the wireless charging case. This generation of AirPods come with better sound quality than their predecessors and boast a more secure wireless connection.View Deal

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 $100 $89.95 at Amazon
Detailed and insightful sound, reliable Bluetooth, long battery life (nine hours from the buds plus four additional charges from the case, meaning a stonking 45 hours of continuous use) two What Hi-Fi? Awards and now, an extra $10 off. A top pre-Prime Day bargain. View Deal

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 $300 $270 at Amazon
Among the most refined-sounding noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds we’ve tested - if your budget can stretch this far, you won’t be disappointed.View Deal

Sony WF-SP800N wireless earbuds $199 $148 at Amazon
These Sony earbuds offer a battery life up to 18 total hours with carrying case, noise-cancelling tech, IP55 sweat and splash-proof design and built-in microphone for hands-free calls and use with the Alexa voice assistant.View Deal

In-ear headphones deals

Shure SE215 wired earbuds $200 $94 at Amazon
These in-ears use the same monitor technology road tested by musicians and cram it into a package small enough to fit in your ears. These established earphones offer a bassy flavour and rich, weighty, detailed sound, we said in our four-star review.View Deal

Sony MDRXB50AP Extra Bass earbuds $50 $30 at Amazon
The standard (non-bass-boosted) versions won our Product of the Year Award way back for their superbly comfortable and secure fit and solid, weighty and punchy delivery.
View Deal

Noise-cancelling headphones

Sony MDRZX110NC ANC wired headphones $69 $38 at Amazon
Sony has an excellent track record with noise-cancelling headphones, so if you're after a cheap, decent-sounding pair and don't mind being tethered by a wire, these are a safe bet.View Deal

