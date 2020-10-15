Best cheap headphones deals ahead of Black Friday 2020

The world has more styles of earphones now than ever before. Whether you're eyeing up a new pair of noise-cancelling headphones for isolation heaven, a pair of wireless (or even true wireless) earbuds for complete freedom of movement, a pair of over-ear headphones for home listening, or just a cheap pair of in-ears to help you through the daily commute, we promise there's a headphone for you. And a headphone deal on this very page, at that.
Naturally, this is the best time of year to bag a headphones bargain, what with retailers building up to the Black Friday, Cyber Monday and general holiday sales.
As always, we're keeping a close eye on prices across US retailers to bring you the best headphones deals on the internet...
Top 5 headphones deals
- Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones
$330$234 at Amazon
- Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones
$300$169 at Amazon
- Beats Powerbeats3 wireless earbuds
$200$79 at Walmart
- Sennheiser HD 450BT ANC over-ear headphones
$200$149.95 at Amazon
- Apple AirPods (wireless case) true wireless earbuds
$199$150 at Amazon
Wireless headphones deals
Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones
$330 $234 at Amazon
These superb Sonys may now have a successor in the form of the new WH-1000XM4, but these are still excellent buys – especially for their price, which is only getting lower.View Deal
Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones
$300 $169 at Amazon
Not the absolute best-sounding headphones around, but they deliver a full-bodied, bold and clear sound and have excellent battery life and range. Oh, and they look good too. Get a renewed pair for even less.
View Deal
B&W PX7 wireless ANC over-ears
$399 $350 at Amazon
In our review we praised the PX7's "lively, insightful sound", "three-tiered noise cancellation" and "sophisticated, comfortable design", leaving us no choice but to award them a coveted five stars, even at the asking price. Now, they're a bargain to boot.View Deal
Sennheiser HD 450BT ANC headphones
$200 $150 at Amazon
These wireless noise-cancellers were already a strong mid-range option at their full price, and they're now available with a $50 discount. They lack the outright transparency of the best but there's a lot to like here, not least the excellent battery life and aptX Low Latency support. View Deal
Beats Powerbeats3 wireless headphones
$200 $79 at Walmart
Beats' flagship earbuds are sport-friendly and have a 12-hour battery life, with a Fast Fuel feature that offers an hour of music playback from just a 5-minute charge. The remote also allows you to activate Siri on an Apple iPhone.View Deal
True wireless earbuds deals
Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds
$230 $178 at Amazon
A new benchmark for true wireless earbuds, the WF-1000XM3s combine effective active noise-cancelling with a real sense of musicality. Our favourite truly wireless earbuds, now well discounted.View Deal
Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earbuds
$170 $99 at Best Buy
They're comfortable and well built, and will offer 15 hours of playback time including what's stored in the case. There's no noise-cancelling, though. This price is for the black pair.View Deal
Apple AirPods with Wireless Case
$200 $150 at Amazon
Or you can pay $30 more and get the wireless charging case. This generation of AirPods come with better sound quality than their predecessors and boast a more secure wireless connection.View Deal
Cambridge Audio Melomania 1
$100 $89.95 at Amazon
Detailed and insightful sound, reliable Bluetooth, long battery life (nine hours from the buds plus four additional charges from the case, meaning a stonking 45 hours of continuous use) two What Hi-Fi? Awards and now, an extra $10 off. A top pre-Prime Day bargain. View Deal
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2
$300 $270 at Amazon
Among the most refined-sounding noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds we’ve tested - if your budget can stretch this far, you won’t be disappointed.View Deal
Sony WF-SP800N wireless earbuds
$199 $148 at Amazon
These Sony earbuds offer a battery life up to 18 total hours with carrying case, noise-cancelling tech, IP55 sweat and splash-proof design and built-in microphone for hands-free calls and use with the Alexa voice assistant.View Deal
In-ear headphones deals
Shure SE215 wired earbuds
$200 $94 at Amazon
These in-ears use the same monitor technology road tested by musicians and cram it into a package small enough to fit in your ears. These established earphones offer a bassy flavour and rich, weighty, detailed sound, we said in our four-star review.View Deal
Sony MDRXB50AP Extra Bass earbuds
$50 $30 at Amazon
The standard (non-bass-boosted) versions won our Product of the Year Award way back for their superbly comfortable and secure fit and solid, weighty and punchy delivery.
View Deal
Noise-cancelling headphones
Sony MDRZX110NC ANC wired headphones
$69 $38 at Amazon
Sony has an excellent track record with noise-cancelling headphones, so if you're after a cheap, decent-sounding pair and don't mind being tethered by a wire, these are a safe bet.View Deal
