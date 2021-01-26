Best Buy deals: save on TVs, speakers, headphones in the Best Buy sale

Best Buy always has a deluge of deals covering all manner of premium tech – from flagship 4K TVs to high-end wireless headphones and Dolby Atmos soundbars. And the January sales are no exception, with plenty of savings available at Best Buy right now.

While many of the best deals from over the holiday period have been and gone, savings on old products have been replaced by deals on new products, including Sony OLED TVs, KEF and JBL wireless speakers, Samsung and LG soundbars, and much more besides.

We've done the hard work for you to find the most tempting deals on everything tech, from TVs to audio, home theater and more, to help you make the right buying decision. Read on for our pick of the Best Buy deals right now.

Top 5 Best Buy deals right now

Best Buy TV deals

Sony 65-inch XBR-65A9G 4K OLED TV $3500 $2499 (save $1000)

This sleek 2019 Sony flagship OLED set looks and sounds better than most of its rivals and handles motion superbly. It’s a fabulous performer with 1080p, SDR content, and it sounds great. Now $1000 off, it's even better value for money.View Deal

Samsung Q800T 8K QLED smart TV $3200 $269 (save $500)

The Q800T is one of the highlights of Samsung's 2020 QLED TV range. It's packed with tech including Adaptive Picture+, HDR10+ support and Adaptive Sound+. That impressive feature set makes it one of the best TVs around – especially now that it's $500 cheaper.

View Deal

LG OLED65CX 4K OLED smart TV $2500 $1999 (save $500)

The five-star LG CX TV is the most affordable LG model that offers the company’s top picture processing tech. Best Buy has chopped the price of the 65-inch model by a massive $600 – a seriously big saving.View Deal

Sony 43in LED X800H 4K TV $599 $450 (save $150)

This 4K TV is a relatively compact size at a low price. You get Sony's latest picture processing skills, Android smart TV for all your apps, HDR and Dolby Vision for the best picture performance, Alexa voice control and advanced DTS sound.View Deal

Samsung 65in NU6900 4K TV $797.99 $499 (save $297)

This is the 65in version of the Samsung TV featured a few spots above. There's the same 4K processing and HDR tech onboard for stellar images, and a dedicated game mode promises to reduce lag for fast-moving gaming action.View Deal

Best Buy headphone deals

Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones $350 $278 (save $72)

Probably the best all-round value pair of premium headphones you can buy right now, the latest Sony wireless noise-cancelling headphones offer class-leading audio quality and features at this price. And now even cheaper.View Deal

Sony true wireless earbuds $130 $65 (save $65)

Sony make some of our favorite true wireless earbuds and the company is expanding its range to include some affordable options: like these ones. You can make a 50% saving on these waterproof buds which have a 9-hour single charge battery life, bass boost and deliver hands-free calls.View Deal

Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds $230 $178 (save $52)

Five-star Sony wireless earbuds with a great saving. These are our favorite buds at this price point, offering the right match of performance and value. Great for music and calls.View Deal

Beats X wireless headphones $99 $35 (save $65)

These Beats wireless headphones stay in position thanks to ear hooks, so they don't. They're not the newest but they're firm favorites thanks to their energetic bass and great fit. Get a huge discount on this refurbished pair (new models are sold out).View Deal

Beats Powerbeats 3 Wireless $199.99 $70.99 (save $129)

These Powerbeats 3 are perfect for active types, thanks to their snug-fit ear hooks and water-resistant design. And with 12 hours of battery life at your disposal, they'll outlast even the most gruelling of workouts. And a big saving for 2021.View Deal

Best Buy home theater deals

Yamaha RX-A1080 AV receiver $1295 $1198 at Best Buy

This Yamaha AV receiver is a superb performer for the money. A great 7.2 channel amp, with Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, MusicCast and support for Alexa voice control.View Deal

Samsung Dolby Atmos soundbar $699 $479 (save $220)

Dolby Atmos surround sound, a wireless subwoofer, Bluetooth, and an HDMI input, the Samsung HW-Q70T soundbar has all the boxes ticked. It's also the biggest discount for such a well-specified soundbar on the Best Buy website right now. A great deal.View Deal

Sony HT-ZF9 $899 $699 at Best Buy (save $200)

This is the more expensive of Sony's two 3.1-channel soundbar systems. Dolby Atmos provides virtual surround sound, while there's Bluetooth and wi-fi for wireless music entertainment.View Deal

Sony HT-G700 3.1 soundbar and sub $600 $499 (save $100)

Best Buy has knocked $100 the Sony HT-G700 3.1-Channel soundbar with wireless subwoofer. Precious few Dolby Atmos soundbars offer as much cinematic scale and weight for the money, so don't hang around if you want to snap one up.View Deal

Samsung 2.1-channel soundbar and sub $280 $199 (save $81)

There's $80 off this budget Samsung soundbar, which aims to improve TV sound through its soundbar and wireless subwoofer system. Complete with HDMI, optical and line-in connectivity.View Deal

Insignia soundbar with wireless subwoofer $149 $89 (save $60)

Do you want a cheap and cheerful soundbar and sub? Without the wires? This could be the answer. It features Bluetooth wireless streaming, 80 watts of power, a digital optical connection, a wireless subwoofer and a remote control.View Deal

Best Buy audio deals

JBL Xtreme 2 Bluetooth speaker $349 $199 (save $150)

We rated this large but portable wireless speaker the full five stars, so a huge saving makes it a bargain. Clear sound with plenty of bass and all the functionality you'd expect from a portable Bluetooth speaker, including being splashproof if you're planning on sitting by the pool any time soon.View Deal

Sonos One multiroom speakers 2 x pack $400 $380 (save $20)

It's not too common to see Sonos speakers reduced so if you're looking to add a couple of speakers to your home, then this twin pack of speakers offers a $20 saving. The Sonos One is compact but still offers excellent sound and all the Sonos functionality, including voice control.View Deal

Klipsch Reference speakers save up to $200

Klipsch is one of the most recognizable speaker brands in the world and you can make a great saving at Best Buy. The Klipsch Reference bookshelf, floor speaker and subwoofer have 50% savings of up to $200.View Deal

KEF Q350 Series 6.5" bookshelf speaker $699 $499 at Best Buy

You can make a great saving on these five-star Award-winning speakers from KEF, which are now down to $499, a saving of $200. They're available in black, white or walnut from the Best Buy Magnolia online store.View Deal

KEF LSX speakers $1249 $999 (save $249)

Whether you want a green, black or white pair, these five-star KEF LSX speakers are worth investigating at any price, but certainly with a $250 discount. Enjoy true hi-fi wireless sound and a stylish design. View Deal

