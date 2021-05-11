Best Amazon Prime Day headphones deals: what to expect from the 2021 sale

Amazon Prime Day headphones deals are just around the corner! Yes, it's almost that time of year when Amazon discounts some of the best headphones we've reviewed. To whet your appetite for what's to come, here's a preview of 2021's Prime Day headphones deals and specials...

Last year, Amazon delivered quality and quantity, unleashing a host of excellent headphones deals on everything from Apple AirPods to premium noise-canceling cans from Sony, Bose and Sennheiser. With a bit of luck, the online retail titan will once again 'go big or go home' come Prime Day 2021.

Not so fast, though. Whether you're hunting down the best Sony headphones deals or a sweet price on the best wireless earbuds, not every offer is what it seems – and cheap isn't always cheerful. Stick with us and we'll guide you to the pick of this year's Prime Day headphones deals...

When will Prime Day headphones deals start?

Amazon's two-day sales bonanza was delayed until October last year, but it's set to return to its usual summertime date in 2021. Amazon hasn't revealed the exact date but has said it will happen "later in the second quarter".

So, June/July then. Monday 12th – Tuesday 13th July are said to be most likely dates, but there's also a rumor that Amazon could experiment with a June Prime Day. Either way, there's not long to go until the Prime Day headphones deals arrive. With a bit of luck, we'll see generous offers on products such as the five-star Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones, which came with a free $25 Amazon gift card in last year's sale.

To get shoppers in the mood, Amazon runs a few interesting headphones deals in the weeks leading up to Prime Day, such as this tempting Apple AirPods Max deal.

Do you need to be a Prime member to get Prime Day headphones deals?

In a word, yes. Amazon does offer non-Prime members a good array of headphones deals but Prime subscribers get exclusive access to the deepest discounts. Not a Prime member? Amazon typically offers Amazon Prime free trials in the run-up to Prime Day. There's no long term commitment needed, so you can cancel at any time (right after the sale, if you feel like it).

It's also worth remembering that most major retailers operate price-matching policies so buyers don't have to pay over the odds. So expect plenty of unofficial 'Prime Day' headphones deals from Walmart, Target, Best Buy and Crutchfield. Keep an eye on specialist retailers such as World Wide Stereo, too.

What Prime Day headphones deals can you expect in 2021?

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon won't release details of its Prime Day headphones deals until just before the big day but we can give you a good idea of what to expect. How? By looking back at last year's best deals...

The hugely popular AirPods Pros – Apple's noise-canceling earbuds – were heavily discounted in the 2020 sale, dropping from $249 to $199. With the AirPods Pro 2 rumored to be on the way, we could see the original AirPods Pro sink even lower this year.

Sony's magnificent WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones are just about the best wireless headphones for the money and often discounted. Amazon knocked $50 off the MSRP last year but let's hope this year's deal is even bolder.

The superb 2019 Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds look set to be replaced by the WF-1000XM4 buds later in the year, so look out for door-busting deals on what could be an outgoing model.

We're also expecting the tiny Samsung Galaxy Buds Live and standard AirPods (2019) to join the Prime Day party. Last year, you could pick up the entry-level AirPods for just $115 ($45 off the usual price).

While some of our favorite Amazon Prime Day headphones deals have returned a few times in recent months, there's a good chance we could see a handful of products drop to their lowest ever prices during the Prime Day deals extravaganza.

Last but not least, it's well worth keeping an eye out for this year's time-limited 'Lightning' deals. The criteria for these deals are as follows:

1. At least 20% or $50 (approx. AU$80) less than the current site price.

2. Must match/beat the lowest price of the year.

3. Strong sales history.

4. 3.5+ star rating.

Lightning deals typically last around 24 hours so you'll need to be quick off the mark. If you're after affordable headphones in this year's Prime Day sale, we suggest you bookmark Amazon's deals page. You can even add your chosen headphones to your Amazon shopping cart now, so you're ready to strike should they be discounted.

Sony WH-1000XM4 $350 $298 + free $25 Amazon Gift Card

Amazon cut the price of the excellent XM4 over-ears to under $300 last year. Not bad considering they're some of the finest wireless noise-canceling headphones on the market. They've dropped down to $278 a few times recently – could they go even lower this year?View Deal

Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds $250 $174.95

Don't fancy AirPods? Want something sportier? The Powerbeats Pros could fit the bill – build quality is excellent and they have lots of useful features. Prices have continued to fall so you might get them even cheaper this year.View Deal

Shure SE215 wired earbuds $200 $69

These headphones use the same in-ear monitor technology used by musicians and cram it into a package small enough to fit in your ears. A quick look at Amazon reveals they're still discounted – but only to $99. That's still a great buy provided you don't mind the wires.View Deal

Sennheiser HD 450BT ANC BT headphones $200 $149.95

These comfortable wireless noise-cancellers were already a strong mid-range option at their full price. They're still available with that tempting $50 discount, too.View Deal

Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds $230 $178

A new benchmark for true wireless earbuds, the WF-1000XM3s combine effective active noise-canceling with a real sense of musicality. Our favorite truly wireless earbuds are still generously discounted.View Deal

Sony WH-CH710N ANC BT headphones $199 $88

This Prime Day headphone deal saw the price slashed on these Sony over-ear noise-cancellers. A distant relative to the class-leading Sony WH-1000XM4s (above), they boast Sony's new adjustable noise-canceling technology and 35-hour battery life. They're currently discounted to $98.View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 II ANC BT headphones $349 $199

They may not be the latest Bose wireless noise-cancellers, but they're great on the go, with a detailed sound and Google Assistant integration. A great buy at $199 in last year's Prime Day sale. They're currently available for $249.View Deal

MORE:

Our guide to the best wireless headphones

Read up on how to choose the right pair of headphones

Save big with this week's best AirPods deals