Cygnett-Unison i-TS review

This 82cm-tall iPod dock is a novel design, but it doesn't stand up to close scrutiny Tested at £180.00

By Posted Review 

Our Verdict

Good on paper, not so hot in practice

For

  • Novel design
  • FM/AM tuner
  • alarm clock
  • remote control

Against

  • Poor sound
  • substandard finish

If you don't have a desktop to hand, or would rather save on table space, the Cygnett Unison i-TS might be the answer. At least that's what we thought…

The execution of this 82cm tall floorstander leaves a little to be desired. Edges are rough and neither the unit itself nor the rubber control buttons inspire.

Sonically, it's sadly not much to shout about either, though the treble puts up a fight, shouting its wares all too enthusiastically.

Lacks the bass its size promises
Despite the size of the tower, there's not the bass depth or power we'd hoped for either.

Tone controls allow you to try and rectify this, but increasing the bass volume predictably hinders rather than helps the quality on offer.

Beaten for pure sound performance by cheaper desktop models and offering a slipshod finish, the Cygnett Unison i-TS tower simply doesn't stand-up to close scrutiny.

Specifications

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.cygnett.com
Brand NameCygnett
Product TypeSpeaker System
ManufacturerCygnett
Product LineUNISON
Manufacturer Part NumberU-S-ITS
Product NameCygnett-Unison i-TS

Technical Information

FeaturesPMP Docking

Audio

Subwoofer TypeActive
RMS Output Power48 W
Speaker Configuration2.1

Physical Characteristics

Width26.5 cm
Depth21 cm
Height82 cm
ColourBlack
Dimensions82 cm (H): 26.5 cm (W): 21 cm (D)

Miscellaneous

CompatibilityApple Products:
  • iPhone 3G
  • iPod Nano G4
  • iPod Touch G2
  • iPod Classic 120GB
  • iPod Touch
  • iPod Nano G3

Warranty

Limited Warranty2 Year