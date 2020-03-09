Best headphones on Amazon 2020

Best headphones on Amazon Buying Guide: Welcome to What Hi-Fi?'s round-up of the best headphones you can buy on Amazon in 2020.

1. Sony WH-1000XM3 These Sonys are a truly superb all-round package. SPECIFICATIONS Style: Closed-backed | Cable length: 1.2m | Wireless: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | In-line remote and mic: Yes | Connector: 3.5mm, USB-C | Weight: 254g Reasons to Buy Natural, all-round sound quality The best noise-cancelling out there Supremely comfortable Reasons to Avoid Touch controls feel fiddly at first Can expose weaker recordings

Sony’s flagship noise-cancellers have been on the receiving end of five star reviews for several years, and now in their third generation, they’ve done it again. They carry over all that we loved from the XM2s, including their comfy design and the Atmospheric Pressure Optimiser, but add in better noise cancelling and new analogue amplification, to produce a more spacious, more detailed sound.

Vocals sound focused and direct, while the instruments around them are delivered in a way that makes it feel as if you’re in the room with the band. Add in more dynamic subtlety and loads of deep, rumbling bass and you’ve got the best all-round noise-cancelling headphones you can buy. High praise indeed.

Read the full review: Sony WH-1000XM3

2. AKG Y50BT A winning pair of Bluetooth headphones. SPECIFICATIONS Style: Closed-backed | Cable length: 1.2m | Wireless: Yes | Noise-cancelling: No | In-line remote and mic: No | Connector: 3.5mm | Weight: 213g Reasons to Buy Clear sound with lots of detail User-friendly Comfy Reasons to Avoid Nothing of note

The Y50BTs offer amazing value for money for the performance they offer and this is mirrored by the hundreds of positive reviews on Amazon.

What’s particularly special about them is their sound quality comes very close to their wired sibling, offering clarity and insight by the bucketload. Detail levels are outstanding too, and the space and organisation offered up to both instruments and vocals is nothing short of extraordinary by wireless standards.

Pairing is straightforward and their Bluetooth connection is solid, with buttons for volume and track control situated on the right ear cup. We found them comfortable to wear, even over long periods, and really like the fact they fold down to make them compact for travel. An outstanding pair of affordable Bluetooth headphones.

Read the full review: AKG Y50BT

3. Klipsch T5M Wired The best in-ear headphones you can buy under £100 ($100). SPECIFICATIONS Connector: 3.5mm | Cable length: n/a | In-line remote and mic: Yes | OS support: Android/iOS | Bluetooth: No | Noise-cancelling: No Reasons to Buy Impressive, comfortable fit Detailed, dynamic sound Even tonal balance Reasons to Avoid Can generate cable noise No volume control

Klipsch knows how to make a decent pair of affordable in-ear headphones, and the brilliant budget T5M Wired do not disappoint. Not only are they extremely comfortable for in-ears, they're also some of the most musical buds we've heard at the money.

The Klipschs sound detailed and dynamic with an even tonal balance and excellent sense of timing. The only slight negatives are the amount of cable noise and the fact you can't alter volume via the in-line control/mic.

Read the full review: Klipsch T5M Wired

4. Sony WF-1000XM3 A new benchmark for true wireless earbuds. SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 6hrs (24hrs with charging case) | Charging: USB-C | Built-in mic and controls: Yes Reasons to Buy Great musicality Excellent noise-cancelling Decent battery life Reasons to Avoid Lack volume controls Don't support aptX HD

If you like the sound of the WH-1000XM3s mentioned above, but had an in-ear design in mind, the WF-1000XM3 are a superb blend of their over-ear sibling’s features and performance.

The active noise cancelling is not something you’ll find in many pairs of in-ears, and is really well executed, doing a good job of blocking out exterior noise, despite their small size. Battery life is impressive too, offering up to 32 hours of battery life with the help of their portable carry case.

All this is good, but it’s in pure performance terms where these earphones truly shine. They are arguably the most musical, most engaging pairs of truly wireless in-ears we have heard yet, with equal amounts of power and poise available when required. We challenge you not to want a pair immediately.

Read the full review: Sony WF-1000XM3

5. Sennheiser Momentum Free Wireless convenience combined with excellent sound quality. SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: | Noise-cancelling: No | Battery life: 6hr | In-line mic and controls: Yes | Charging: Micro USB Reasons to Buy Impressive clarity Powerful, musical performance Excellent dynamics Reasons to Avoid Call quality could be better Hint of harshness at top endb

The Sennheiser Momentum Free in-ears take everything we loved about the Sennheiser M2 in-ears and put it into a wireless package.

These aren’t a truly wireless pair of headphones, but come with a flexible cable and inline remote with mic, making for an unfussy design that works well for commuters and gym-goers alike.

When it comes to performance, they have the same powerful and dynamic sound we’ve come to expect from the Momentum in-ears, with an impressive level of clarity and detail for the money. Another fine addition to Sennheiser’s Momentum family.

Read the full review: Sennheiser Momentum Free

6. AKG N60NC Wireless Comfy, balanced wireless headphones with fantastic noise-cancellation. SPECIFICATIONS Style: Closed-backed | Cable length: 1.2m | Wireless: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | In-line remote and mic: No | Connector: 3.5mm | Weight: 199g Reasons to Buy Ace noise cancellation Comfortable Beefy bass Reasons to Avoid Nothing at this price

If you want a pair of wireless noise-cancelling headphones, but prefer an on-ear fit, the AKG N60NC Wireless are one of the most compact and convenient pairs we’ve tested – and at a great price too.

Offering 15 hours of wireless ANC playback, they offer a comfortable fit for long listening sessions, alongside noise cancelling that can match the wired version. Performance doesn’t leave us wanting either, with a wide, open and transparent sound that delivers detail and precision in spades.

They balance bass against midrange and treble nicely, but are still fun to listen to, and can give a good punch of volume when the need arises.

Read the full review: AKG N60NC Wireless

7. Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 A fine pair of true wireless earbuds. SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: No | Battery life: 9hr | Charging: Micro USB | In-line mic and controls: Yes Reasons to Buy Detailed, insightful sound Reliable Bluetooth Long battery life Reasons to Avoid Some may find the fit difficult

If an unadulterated sound is your sole concern, these wireless buds from hi-fi connoisseurs Cambridge Audio are hard to beat in their price category.

While they might not win any prizes for their rather functional design, their battery life is something to write home about, offering an impressive nine hours from a full charge and four more charges from their case.

They pack a hugely reliable Bluetooth 5.0 connection, and though the earbud button controls can be a bit complicated to begin with, these budget-conscious in-ears have the performance to make the learning curve worthwhile.

They offer a cohesive, expansive and rhythmically driven sound, with a broad, intuitive and accurate soundstage alongside detail levels that few wireless earbuds can achieve at this price.

Read the full review: Cambridge Audio Melomania 1

8. Beyerdynamic Soul Byrd A superb pair of affordable in-ear headphones. SPECIFICATIONS Connector: 3.5mm | Cable length: 1.2m | In-line remote and mic: Yes | Weight: 6g | Bluetooth: No | Noise-cancelling: No Reasons to Buy Nicely balanced sound Clear, detailed delivery Impressive rhythmically Reasons to Avoid Nothing at this price

Designed to make a good first impression, the stylish Soul Byrds know what they’re doing when it comes to performance too. Considering their budget price tag, they have a balance to their sound that many of their competitors can’t quite manage.

That means there’s no thin treble or boomy bass here. Instead, you get a full-bodied and weighty sound, that’s backed up with poise and control. Vocals are clear and layered, drum beats are timed to perfection and dynamics are handled with enthusiasm.

Offering an easy listen, but one that is interesting and captivating too, the Soul Byrds are one of the best budget headphones you'll find on Amazon.

Read the full review: Beyerdynamic Soul Byrd

9. Jaybird Vista Among the best wireless earbuds you can buy with plenty of sporty appeal. SPECIFICATIONS Connector: N/A | Cable length: N/A | In-line remote and mic: N/A | OS support: Android/iOS | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: No | Battery life: 6 hours (16 hours with charging case) Reasons to Buy Lively, entertaining sound Full-bodied bass Great fit Reasons to Avoid Detail could be better

In the market for a pair of sporty, true-wireless in-ears , then the Jaybird Vistas deserve an audition - both ourselves and Amazon customers rate them very highly. The fit is brilliant and the IPX7 water- and sweat-proofing will put your mind at ease during intense training or adverse weather conditions.

The smart Jaybird app offers a range of customisation options - you can change the character of their sound and also alter the controls availabile on each earbud. USB-C charging is included and a five minute 'super-charge' will give you one hour of audio. A full charge gives you six hours with the carry case delivering an additional 10. And this is all topped off with an exciting, entertaining sound and lashings of bass.

Read the full review: Jaybird Vista

10. Bowers & Wilkins PI3 B&W expands its headphone line-up with this superb sporty model. SPECIFICATIONS Connector: N/A | Cable length: N/A | In-line remote and mic: N/A | OS support: Android/iOS | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: No | Battery life: 8 hours Reasons to Buy Clean, detailed presentation Solid, weighty and tight bass Flexible design and fine build Reasons to Avoid Not IPX rated Lack of eartip options

Bowers & Wilkins doesn't just make great loudspeakers it's managed to make a fine fist of the headphone market too. Wireless earbuds with a neckband design is a new form factor for B&W, but the PI3s really do deliver on all fronts.

Battery life is a solid eight hours and though they aren't IPX-rated, B&W claims they are "resistant to light rain, splash and sweat". We'd like a few extra ear tips in the box to sort the fit, so just give them a thorough audition out of the box.

The B&Ws produce a lively, balanced sound and they can handle a wide variety of musical genres. Battery life is a very respectable eight hours and a 15-minute quick-charge secures two hours playback. The in-line controls are nice to use with decent-sized buttons including a large textured button for the main play/pause and skip track function.

There is a bit of cable noise to contend with, but that's not uncommon for products of this type and shouldn't be a deal-breaker. If you're after entertaining sound, for the gym or your daily commute, the PI3s deliver.

Read the full review: B&W PI3

11. AKG K72 A solid, great sounding set of cans for those on a budget. SPECIFICATIONS Style: Closed-backed | Cable length: 3m | Wireless: No | Noise-cancelling: No | In-line remote and mic: No | Connector: 3.5mm | Weight: 200g Reasons to Buy Excellent value Very comfortable Reasons to Avoid Coloured, boxy mids Not the most portable design

While the look of the AKG K72 might not be to everyone’s taste, if you’re looking for a pair of studio-style headphones, you’ll struggle not to be impressed with what these are capable of for less than £50.

The AKG K72 earpads are large enough to engulf all but the most gigantic of ears in cushioned comfort. They come with a 3m thick cable, which only goes further to prove these aren’t really aimed at portable use.

The real draw here though, is the sound. It’s expansive, with width and scale just not heard in the kind of headphones found on the high street at £40. Superb value for at-home listening.

Read the full review: AKG K72

12. Bowers & Wilkins PX7 Hugely impressive noise-cancelling headphones. SPECIFICATIONS Type: Over-ear | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 30hr | Connector: USB-C | Finishes: Black, Silver Reasons to Buy Lively, insightful sound Three-tiered noise cancellation Sophisticated, comfortable design Competitive battery life Reasons to Avoid Earcups don't fold inwards

13. AKG Y500 Wireless A hugely appealing pair of wireless headphones at a decent price. SPECIFICATIONS Style: Closed-backed | Cable length: 1.2m | Wireless: Yes | Noise-cancelling: No | In-line remote and mic: Yes | Connector: 3.5mm | Weight: 230g Reasons to Buy Refined audio Buttery presentation Brilliant build quality Reasons to Avoid Lack energy

As the excellent Y50BT’s successor, the Y500s have big shoes to fill. Thankfully they manage to offer a worthwhile upgrade, thanks to a smarter design and a more refined sound.

Controls on the ear cups have been revamped too, and there’s a neat feature that will pause your music when the Y500s notice you’ve taken them off. It can be a bit hit and miss, but it’s largely effective.

No matter what you play, the Y500’s rise to the occasion, offering detail, clarity and a grown up sound that never sounds rowdy or unruly – even at volume.

There’s a little less energetic flair here compared with their predecessors, but don’t think that means they aren’t an exciting, involving proposition. While they might be a touch more reined in, they’re still engaging and endlessly listenable, with a level of subtlety and organisation you won’t find in similarly priced rivals.

Read the full review: AKG Y500 Wireless

14. Lindy BNX-60 Great-value Bluetooth on-ears that sound splendid for the money. SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 15hr | Charging: Micro USB | Built-in mic and controls: Yes Reasons to Buy Great value Detailed, solid sound Noise-cancelling and Bluetooth Reasons to Avoid Treble a little muffled in standard mode

Amazon's full of budget Bluetooth headphones, but the Lindy BNX-60 stand out from the crowd for a number of reasons.

They aren’t the prettiest headphones going, but they are lightweight and comfortable, with on-ear controls for power, track control and volume, and around 15 hours of playback from a full charge.

At this price, you might worry about a bright treble or wallowing bass, but the Lindy BNX-60 actually produce a balanced sound that’s easy to listen to. They do a decent job with timing too, and vocals are expressive – though they could be a touch cleaner.

The most discerning audiophiles might do better looking elsewhere, but for this money, the functionality and performance is hard to fault.

Read the full review: Lindy BNX-60

15. Bose SoundSport Wireless A fine pair of wireless in-ears, directly aimed at sporty types. They're comfy and sound great too. SPECIFICATIONS Connector: n/a | Cable length: n/a | In-line remote and mic: n/a | OS support: Android/iOS | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: No | Battery life: 6 hours Reasons to Buy Comfortable Fun sound Strong wireless performance Reasons to Avoid Very little at this price

Bose is a hugely popular brand on Amazon and the SoundSport Wireless in-ears are one of of our favourite in-ears for sporty types. As far as a secure fit and lightweight design go, these are up there with the best.

With a wire that trails behind your neck, the inline remote makes it easy to push up the volume or change the track, and the soft silicone rubber hooks ensure the fit is secure enough for runners and gym goers alike.

Battery life is a modest six hours, but that should see you through a week’s worth of workouts or long runs, and Bluetooth connectivity is unshakeable, which is key. Most importantly the sound is perfect for this type of headphone – with powerful, punchy bass and a dynamic performance that keeps you on your toes.

Read the full review: Bose SoundSport Wireless

16. SoundMagic E11C A brilliant pair of budget in-ears, offering top value for money. SPECIFICATIONS Connector: 3.5mm | Cable length: 1.2m | In-line remote and mic: Yes | Weight: 11g | Bluetooth: No | Noise-cancelling: No Reasons to Buy Entertaining sound Remote and mic Easy to drive Reasons to Avoid Timing isn't perfect

The SoundMagic E11C headphones are the latest addition to a range that represents one of the more surprising success stories of recent years.

Founded in 2005, a relative flash in the pan compared to many audio companies, SoundMagic rose from obscurity to multiple-Award winners, most notably with its budget in-ear headphone range. The E11C are 2019’s offering, and they do a superb job of sticking to what they do best.

While they come with a tweaked design and upgraded driver compared with their predecessors, the company’s sonic signature remains, delivering an entertaining, upfront sound with clarity that shines.

Read the full review: SoundMagic E11C

17. Apple Airpods These second-generation AirPods boast better sound and new features. SPECIFICATIONS Connector: N/A | Cable length: N/A | In-line remote and mic: N/A | OS support: iOS | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: No | Battery life: 5 hours (+19 with case) Reasons to Buy Even-handed sound Decent dose of refinement Faultless wireless tech Reasons to Avoid Fit can vary No buttons Sound hardens when pushed

The headphones that started the trend for truly wireless in-ears are now in their second generation, and are much improved compared with the originals.

While the design is still a bit love-it-or-hate it, and can still struggle with keeping outside noise out, the sound is better balanced and more sophisticated, with a degree of subtlety and sophistication that their predecessors lack. Plus they’re louder too, which helps to drown out surrounding hubbub.

What remains great about the Airpods is their ease of use. Pairing is even quicker than before thanks to the new H1 chip, their Bluetooth connection is super strong and battery life stands at five hours from a full charge, with 19 more available from the case.

Read the full review: Apple AirPods (2019)

18. Bose SoundSport Free Another fine pair of sporty headphones from Bose. SPECIFICATIONS Connector: N/A | Cable length: N/A | In-line remote and mic: N/A | OS support: Android/iOS | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: No | Battery life: 5 hours (15 hours with charging case) Reasons to Buy Weighty, full-bodied sound Deep, powerful bass Even tonal balance Reasons to Avoid Nothing of note

Bose’s truly wireless buds might be on the chunky side, but their performance makes a little extra bulk seem worth it.

Expect a bold-but-balanced presentation, with a rich, expansive bass and clean, expressive vocals. Up top, the treble is crisp but slightly rolled off, which means there’s no harshness to knock the balance.

You’ll get five hours of playback, with an extra ten hours of power from the charging case, and if you ever misplace one of the buds, the Find My Buds, which shows their location on your phone, feature is inspired.

The larger design means the fit won’t be for everyone, but if they work for you, you won’t find much else lacking.

Read the full review: Bose SoundSport Free

19. Sennheiser CX Sport A solid-sounding and appealing pair of wireless in-ears for exercise. SPECIFICATIONS Connector: n/a | Cable length: n/a | In-line remote and mic: Yes | OS support: Android/iOS | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: No | Battery life: 6 hours Reasons to Buy Clear, detailed sound Punchy, weighty delivery Reasons to Avoid Lack a little rhythm

These wireless in-ears are aimed at runners and gym-goers alike, with their sweat-resistant design and choice of rubberised ear fins designed to keep them secure in your ear.

Battery life is a respectable six hours and the Sports take around one and a half hours to reach full capacity. Even a ten minute quick charge via Micro USB will breathe an hour of life back into them.

Sonically, the CX Sports deliver a large dose of Sennheiser’s traditional in-ear sound, with clarity, detail and agility top of proceedings, alongside a solid foundation of full-bodied, powerful bass.

They’re not the last word in timing and enthusiasm compared with some rivals, but remain good all-rounders that’ll help get you through that last set.

Read the full review: Sennheiser CX Sport

20. RHA TrueConnect Talented 'true wireless' headphones with impressive battery life. SPECIFICATIONS Connector: N/A | Cable length: N/A | In-line remote and mic: N/A | OS support: Android/iOS | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: No | Battery life: 5 hours (+20 with case) Reasons to Buy Neutral, balanced sound Good detail Impressive battery life Reasons to Avoid Occasional wireless blips Slightly awkward case

RHA’s TrueConnect wireless in-ears have more than a hint of Apple Airpods about their design, but are arguably more comfortable and provide better passive isolation thanks to the supplied Comply foam tips.

They offer five hours of playback with a case that can recharge them up to four times, come with IPX5 sweatproofing and have on-ear controls via a series of button presses.

While we did encounter some occasional connection issues, one thing is for sure – the RHA TrueConnects are one of the better-sounding sub-£150 true wireless earphones we’ve heard.

They angle towards a neutral tonal balance, and despite a lack of lower frequency separation, they still offer a solid level of insight that makes them a good alternative to their AirPods rivals.

Read the full review: RHA TrueConnect

21. Beyerdynamic Amiron Multi-talented, comfortable and Award-winning all-rounders. SPECIFICATIONS Style: Open-backed | Cable length: 3m | Wireless: No | Noise-cancelling: No | In-line remote and mic: No | Connector: 3.5mm | Weight: 340g Reasons to Buy Nice bass detail Clear and organised Handles treble well Reasons to Avoid Nothing of note

If we had to choose one word that encapsulates both the design and sound of Beyerdynamic’s Amiron headphones, it would be ‘comfortable’.

With premium materials everywhere you look on these headphones, you could happily wear them for hours on end, while their airy, open-back sound would encourage you to do just the same.

The midrange is insightful and precise, timing is tight and controlled and low frequencies are handled with poise and control.

Don’t expect these headphones to force any enthusiasm that isn’t there – the dynamism and punch that you’ll get from these cans comes straight from the music itself, such is the transparency on offer here.

An impressive sound that takes the whole frequency range in its stride.

Read the full review: Beyerdynamic Amiron

22. Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless Not cheap, but these earbuds perform very well indeed. SPECIFICATIONS Connector: N/A | Cable length: N/A | In-line remote and mic: N/A | OS support: Android/iOS | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: No | Battery life: 4 hours (12 hours with charging case) Reasons to Buy Impressive features Good battery life Balanced sound Reasons to Avoid Erratic touch controls Not as musical as rivals

Sennheiser took its time entering the truly wireless category, and the True Wireless show off the care that’s been taken over their design. They look lovely and if there’s a feature you want from your wireless earbuds, the Momentum True Wireless probably have it.

That means they offer four hours of playback, with enough power for two additional charges, noise cancelling with a Transparent Hearing feature, a control app for keeping an eye on battery life and Smart Pause, for pausing your music when one or both headphones are removed.

They aren’t quite as rich in the bass as other members of the Momentum family but what they lose in weight, they make up for in balance and poise. The best rivals do show off a touch more by way of musicality, but the space, detail and clarity on offer here can’t be denied.

Read the full review: Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless