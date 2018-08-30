With the rise of soundbars and soundbases, and the increasing choice and affordability of AV amplifiers and Blu-ray players, all-in-one home cinema systems are few and far between nowadays. But if you do want a convenient and space-efficient home cinema solution, two options stand out. Each offers a different take on the product category, and at very different price points.

What are they, you ask? Read on, and all will be revealed. And with Black Friday around the corner, it's a good time to be keeping an eye out for bargains.

Under £500

Sony BDV-N5200W This 5.1 all-in-one system may have been around since 2014, but it's still the best of its kind. An excellent picture, great sound and all different kinds of streaming features are yours, and all for just £350. Reasons to Buy Great surround performance Crisp, clear and detailed sound Subtle and big-scaled dynamics Punchy and energetic Clean picture with rich and natural colours Excellent features set Compact speaker design Easy to set up Reasons to Avoid Slight hardness to the sound at times Read the full Sony BDV-N5200W review

