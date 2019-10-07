Best soundbars and soundbases 2019

Product of the year
Best soundbar £500-£1000
Dali Katch One
What’s the Katch? You really need to wall-mount it
Best buys
Best soundbase
Q Acoustics M2
The M2 throws out a sound big enough to match the biggest of TV screens
Best soundbar under £300
Yamaha YAS-207
A natural entertainer, and another chapter in Yamaha's soundbar success story
Best soundbar £300-£500
Sonos Beam
This compact Sonos soundbar could transform your entertainment experience
Best soundbar £1000-£1500
Sony HT-ST5000
The Sony HT-ST5000 takes the Dolby Atmos soundbar to new heights
Best soundbar over £1500
Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar
Huge, expensive and fussy, but Sennheiser’s first soundbar is well worth the money and effort